Olivia Dean confirms Lollapalooza India 2027 headlining slot, sends fans into a frenzy: ‘Gonna be too broke’

Olivia first sparked speculation on August 28, when she posted an Instagram story with the Indian flag emoji and the words “See you soon?” She also shared a link to a Laylo RSVP page called “Loving In India. Olivia Dean”, immediately sending fans into speculation about a possible India show.

Olivia Dean looks all set to make her India debut as a headliner at Lollapalooza India 2027. The Grammy-winning British singer confirmed the news directly to fans, just days after teasing her India visit on social media. Her cryptic post had already sparked speculation about a possible festival appearance, and now, fans finally have their answer.

Fans who signed up through the link got their answer on Tuesday morning. Dean personally messaged them, writing: “I'm headlining Lollapalooza 2027!!” The message came with an artist-sale link and a code giving fans access to the first round of tickets.

Lollapalooza India is yet to unveil its official 2027 lineup. The organisers have not announced any performers so far, but Olivia has seemingly revealed her own spot on the festival bill before the official announcement.

Internet reacts Fans were quick to react after receiving the messages following their registration. One user on X celebrated the news, writing, "Get in Deanoooooooo. Olivia Dean at Lolla India 🔥🇮🇳." Another fan appeared almost unable to contain their excitement, posting, “do not tell me olivia dean is coming to lolla india, i will lose my mind.” A third fan joked about the timing, writing, “Olivia Dean in india and I'm gonna be too broke to attend lmao.”

Olivia Dean has already headlined Lollapalooza Lollapalooza is already familiar territory for Olivia Dean. She headlined the third night of Lollapalooza Chicago in August 2026, drawing a huge crowd. The singer also had a special moment during her set when Sam Fender joined her to perform their collaboration Rein Me In.

Ahead of the Chicago show, Olivia admitted she was emotional about stepping onto the stage. After the performance, she shared a video from the set and opened up about what the journey around The Art of Loving meant to her.

When and where is Lollapalooza India 2027? Lollapalooza India will return to Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse for its fifth edition on January 23 and 24, 2027. The two-day festival will have four stages and is set to bring more than 20 hours of live performances to the city. The ticket sale has already kicked off with a special pre-sale on August 30, while Early Bird tickets will be available from September 2. The rumored line-up includes Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE and more.

Since its India debut, Lollapalooza has featured a mix of some of the biggest names from around the world and India. The festival has hosted acts such as Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, Sting, OneRepublic, Jonas Brothers, Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Louis Tomlinson, Playboi Carti and Linkin Park, along with Indian performers including DIVINE, Hanumankind, Prateek Kuhad and Bloodywood.