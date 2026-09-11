Soon-to-be-parents actor Aksha Pardasany and cinematographer Kaushal Shah: We feel like babies ourselves

Speaking to us, Pardasany says, “We are very private about our personal life and were in two minds about sharing it. But my husband said it can’t be hidden for long, so on a whim we decided to announce it. It’s a very big thing in our life.” Now in her third trimester, the actor is expected to deliver towards the end of November.

Actor Aksha Pardasany and cinematographer Kaushal Shah are expecting their first child. The couple, who married in 2024, recently announced the pregnancy through a joint Instagram post which read, “‘New work out soon’ got a whole new meaning now for both of us, isn’t it? @akshapardasany.”

Shah, meanwhile, is excited and happy about becoming a father, albeit with some nerves. “I am slightly nervous since we both feel like we are babies ourselves. But I think we’ll grow up as we go ahead. It’s a milestone in life as a couple. It’s a privilege to become a parent,” he says, adding with a laugh that he hopes they “don’t lose sleep as much as they say we do”.

The pregnancy has also given the couple, who have been together for eight years, a reason to slow down. “Our relationship is eight years old (got married in 2024) and we are big-time travellers, but we decided to go slow. This is the best quality time we are spending together. We don’t get time to spend together as either I am shooting, or he is working on some film,” says Pardasany.

The 34-year-old known for known for Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega, Kathmandu Connection (2021) and Rafuchakkar (2023), has completed two yet-to-be-announced films and is now taking on limited work. She was last seen in feature films Shubh Nikah (2023) and Kartam Bhugtam (2024).