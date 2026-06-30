Ajay Devgn's Chauhaan faces backlash over name; Kshatriya Parishad accuses makers of 'weaponising Rajput history'

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhaan has found itself at the centre of a controversy just days after its teaser was unveiled. The film, directed by Neeraj Yadav, has drawn sharp criticism from the Kshatriya Parishad, which has accused the makers of "weaponising Rajput history and appropriating Rajput identities". Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhaan is set to release on October 1, 2027.

In a strongly worded statement, the organisation condemned what it alleged was an attempt to appropriate the Chauhan clan name for “contemporary communal politics”.

Ajay Devgn’s Chauhaan faces backlash On Monday, the Kshatriya Parishad took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to issue a statement criticising the makers of the film, alleging that the project was driven by "electoral or ideological purposes".

The statement was posted with a caption which read, “We strongly condemn the attempt by Neeraj Yadav and Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhaan to appropriate the Chauhan clan name for contemporary communal politics. Rajput history is not a political prop. The legacy of the Chauhans belongs to Rajput history , not to electoral narratives or manufactured controversies of external agents. We reject every attempt to weaponise Rajput identity for ideological ends.”

In the statement, the non-profit organisation pointed out that “Chauhans are a historic Rajput (Kshatriya) lineage whose legacy belongs to history, not to partisan campaigns or manufactured media controversies”.

The organisation also stated that it is “deeply unfortunate” that the Rajput identity was yet again “being dragged into a political narrative”.

The statement read, “Kshatriya Parishad strongly condemns the recent attempt by Neeraj Yadav and actor Ajay Devgn to appropriate the Chauhan clan name for contemporary communal politics. The Chauhans are a historic Rajput (Kshatriya) lineage whose legacy belongs to history, not to partisan campaigns or manufactured media controversies.”

“It is deeply unfortunate that Rajput identity is once again being dragged into a political narrative that Rajputs neither initiated nor sought. At a time when Rajput voices remain underrepresented in mainstream media and public discourse, invoking a Rajput clan name merely to provoke outrage, inflame caste and communal sentiments, or generate political spectacle is both irresponsible and disrespectful,” it added.

Calling such portrayals a reflection of "ignorance of Indian history", the organisation said the Indian subcontinent's past "cannot be reduced to simplistic communal binaries". To support its argument, the Kshatriya Parishad cited several historical instances in which Rajputs and Afghans fought alongside one another.

“Kshatriya Parishad rejects every attempt to weaponise Rajput history or appropriate Rajput identities for electoral or ideological purposes. Historical memory must not become a tool for communal mobilisation. We call upon political actors, filmmakers, and media organisations to engage with India's past responsibly, respecting historical complexity rather than exploiting Rajput heritage as bait for divisive political debate,” read the statement. The makers of the film are yet to react to the stir.