HT Evening Brief October 3: India end Asian Games with 85 medals; Dubai Crown Prince hails Indian pilot
Here's a quick recap of the day's top headlines from India, the world and the field of sports and entertainment.
Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world and the field of sports and entertainment.
India close 2026 Asian Games campaign with 85 medals
The Asian Games 2026 campaign has come to a close for India. They have secured 85 medals in the edition, with 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze, after a late surge on the final day of their competition in Aichi-Nagoya. There was a late surge in gold medals through men’s freestyle wrestling by Aman Sehrawat, men’s cricket and men’s hockey. Antim Phangal added a late silver, while Deepak Punia secured a bronze. Read more
Dubai Crown Prince visits Smit Machchhar in hospital
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the deputy Prime Minister of UAE, called on Smit Machchhar on Saturday and praised the flydubai pilot's “courage and responsibility”. Al Maktoum said Machchhar had “embodied high degrees of courage”, and conveyed the UAE leadership's “appreciation” to the Indian pilot. Read more
Gurugram man's last chat with father before jumping off Noida high-rise
Deep Dive
Police are investigating the suicide case of a Gurugram man who reportedly jumped off the 41st floor of a Noida high-rise on Saturday as the preliminary inquiry indicates that he was stressed over financial troubles. The stress of monetary issue is also evident from his alleged chats with his father who was urging him to return home. Read more
Plane flying from Bermuda to Boston vanishes mid-flight, was carrying 6 on board
The US Coast Guard kicked off a search operation on Saturday for a Gulfstream jet with six people aboard after losing contact with the jet while it was flying from Bermuda to Boston. After the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lost contact with the aircraft early Saturday morning, the Coast Guard quickly mobilized both air and surface teams to hunt for the missing plane. Read more
Malayalam viewers hail Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3, compare it with Mohanlal’s film
Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3 has broken box-office records since opening in theatres on Friday. As the film continues its strong run at the box office, it isn't just Hindi-speaking audiences who are praising it. The Malayalam audience is also raving about the Ajay Devgn-starrer, with some even calling it better than Mohanlal's Malayalam version. Read more
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