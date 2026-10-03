Mumbai Police file FIR against 500 unidentified persons, organisers over CJP's Shivaji Park protest
Mumbai Police registered FIR against organisers, 400-500 unidentified persons for Cockroach Janta Party's protest held at Shivaji Park on Friday.
Mumbai Police registered an FIR against organisers, 400-500 unidentified persons for Cockroach Janta Party's protest held at Shivaji Park on Friday. No arrests have been made as police carry out investigation.
Filed on the complaint of a resident of the Shivaji Park, the case has been registered for unlawful assembly, wilful disobedience of lawful order issued by public servant, and other offences. The case has been filed under sections 189 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with sections 37(1)(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police (MP) Act.
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The Cockroach Janta Party, led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, held a massive protest at Shivaji Park on October 2, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Mumbai Police had denied permission for holding the protest at Shivaji Park, citing concerns over noise pollution, traffic congestion and disruption to vehicular movement in the area. Responding to the refusal, Dipke had given the call for 'Jail Bharo Andolan’, asking protesters to gather at the venue.
Earlier on Friday, resident Siddhi Deolekar, who is also an advocate, lodged a complaint at Shivaji Park Police Station against Cockroach Janata Party activists Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das, and Ratna Singh for gathering at the Shivaji Park despite being denied police permission.
"This is not 'peaceful protest'. This is an attempt to defy the law under the cover of a political protest," Deolekar said.
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