Plane flying from Bermuda to Boston vanishes mid-flight, was carrying 6 on board

The US Coast Guard kicked off a search operation on Saturday for a Gulfstream jet with six people aboard after losing contact with the jet while it was flying from Bermuda to Boston. FAA reports missing Gulfstream aircraft traveling from Bermuda to Boston; Coast Guard mobilizes search teams. (Unspalsh)

After the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lost contact with the aircraft early Saturday morning, the Coast Guard quickly mobilized both air and surface teams to hunt for the missing plane.

Coast Guard searching for missing Boston-bound plane off of Nantucket “US Coast Guard is searching for a Gulfstream aircraft with 6 persons on board. Federal Aviation Administration reported losing contact w/the aircraft early Saturday morning. USCG air & surface crews have launched in search of the aircraft. Updates will be provided here as info becomes available," the Coast Guard said in a post on X.

Also Read: Who is Alma de la Rosa Flores? Mexican reporter and her cameraman hit by car during live broadcast

In a follow-up update, the agency reported that the plane was heading from Bermuda toward Boston, with search efforts concentrated in the waters near Nantucket's coastline.

“#UPDATE : the plane was traveling from Bermuda to Boston. Current search area is off the coast of Nantucket. Aircraft is a Gulfstream G100 (Tail #CGRJP)," it said.