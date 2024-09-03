Jeff Bezos spotted with new $80 million Gulfstream G700 private jet that nears speed of sound

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' latest luxury acquisition, an $80 million Gulfstream G700 private jet, was recently spotted at a Los Angeles airport over the Labor Day weekend. Jeff Bezos' Gulfstream G700 private jet at LA Airport(X / johnschreiber)

The sleek aircraft, which can travel at nearly the speed of sound, was seen idling at Van Nuys Airport, as captured in a video posted by journalist John Schreiber. While it is unclear whether Bezos was aboard the plane at the time, as he was photographed in Los Angeles with his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, during the holiday weekend.

The couple was also seen enjoying a double date with Kris Jenner and her partner, Corey Gamble, at the upscale Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

Bezos' private jet collection

Bezos, currently the world’s second-richest person with a net worth of $202 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, has recently added the Gulfstream G700 to his impressive fleet of private jets, which already includes two other models. He reported owning two other private jets: a Gulfstream G650 and a Pilatus PC-24.

The G700 is regarded as the premier long-range business jet, capable of reaching speeds of Mach 0.925, approximately 710 miles per hour. The aircraft boasts a length of nearly 110 feet and a wingspan of 103 feet.

Inside the Gulfstream G700

The G700 offers a lavish experience with up to five living areas, including a private stateroom, dining area, lounge, and a crew rest area. The cabin is fitted with premium leather seats, fine wood finishes, and customizable interiors. The master suite features a fixed bed, a private en-suite bathroom, and the option of a stand-up shower along with amenities like a kitchen, lavatory, high-speed WiFi, a circadian lighting system that mimics natural light, temperature control, fresh air circulation, and a whisper-quiet environment.

Bezos attempted to keep his new jet acquisition under wraps by utilizing the Federal Aviation Administration’s Privacy ICAO Aircraft Address (PIA) program, which allows jet owners to obscure their aircraft’s identity numbers, making flights less traceable. But, notorious Jack Sweeney, the college student who tracked down the flights of celebrities like Elon Musk and Taylor Swift also keeping an eye of Amazon's founder.

Despite the opulence, in just 39 days, Bezos' plane completed 28 flights and left a carbon footprint of 264 tons—equivalent to 17 times the average annual emissions of an American citizen. But, Bezos's spokesperson has defended that he uses sustainable aviation fuel and pays for carbon offsets to mitigate the environmental impact of his travels.