Donald Trump finalises a role for Elon Musk in his government, 'can't wait' billionaire responds

Earlier last month, it was reported that former US President Donald Trump is considering a “cabinet” post for Elon Musk. But, a new Washington Post report claims that the ex-prez is now considering a proposal to enlist the expertise of high-profile business leaders, including Elon Musk, to conduct an audit of federal agencies. Elon Musk says he can't wait to join Donald Trump's government. (Photo by Jim WATSON and Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)(AFP)

The Tesla boss has shown great interest in the role when he reposted an X (formerly Twitter) post conveying the Trumo-Musk news. “I can’t wait. There is a lot of waste and needless regulation in government that needs to go,” he wrote in the caption.

Can ‘smart guy’ Elon handle Trump's auditory?

Per Reuters, when asked about the possibility of Elon Musk joining his administration, Trump expressed considerable enthusiasm. “He’s a very smart guy. I certainly would, if he would do it, I certainly would. He’s a brilliant guy,” Trump remarked. This consideration comes on the heels of a recent two-hour live interview between Trump and Musk, conducted on the billionaire's social media platform.

ALSO READ| Brazil could cancel Starlink's license after banning Elon Musk's X

During their discussion, Musk proposed the creation of a government efficiency commission aimed at overseeing and optimizing government spending. “I’d be happy to help out on such a commission,” Musk offered. Trump quickly responded positively, acknowledging Musk’s expertise in streamlining operations and reducing costs. “You’re the greatest cutter,” Trump said, alluding to Musk's 90% X workforce layoff.

Trump and Musk: Likely allies with potential conflicts?

Despite the apparent camaraderie between the two, there may be potential conflicts, particularly regarding Trump’s stance on electric vehicle (EV) policies, which could impact Tesla.

However, according to data from Atlas Public Policy, the EV has secured $36 million in federal funding to support the installation of at least 328 electric vehicle (EV) charging plugs. This investment aims to expand the nation's EV charging infrastructure and promote sustainable transportation.

ALSO READ| Mark Cuban's Kamala Harris vs Trump poll result prompts sharp reaction from Elon Musk: ‘The tenacity of his stupidity…’

Also Musk's SpaceX was awarded with a lucrative contract by NASA in 2021 worth up to $4.4 billion. The contract tasks SpaceX with developing a human landing system for the Artemis program, a NASA initiative aimed at returning humans to the lunar surface. To date, SpaceX has received $2.2 billion in taxpayer funding under this agreement, per the Washington Post.