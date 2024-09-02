Mark Cuban's Kamala Harris vs Trump poll result prompts sharp reaction from Elon Musk: ‘The tenacity of his stupidity…’

Billionaire Mark Cuban, who has been vociferous in his criticism of Donald Trump over the years, launched a poll on social media, asking his followers whether Kamala Harris or the GOP presidential contender is a better role model for kids. His poll garnered attention of Trump supporters as well as of the X owner himself, Elon Musk. Mark Cuban's Harris vs Trump poll garnered attention of MAGA as well as of the X owner himself, Elon Musk.(AP)

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Cuban asked his 8.8 million followers, “Who's persona and character would you like to see young children grow up to have?”

Around 68.9 percent of the 8,04,173 respondents who participated in the poll stated that they would like their children to look up to Trump, while 31.1 percent favored Harris.

The poll also received a flurry of responses from netizens. Collin Rugg, co-owner of Trending Politics, posted a video of Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana describing why voters do not have to like the presidential candidate they are voting for.

The Republican Senator mentioned in the video that some people dislike Harris and some hate Trump. “But I would remind folks that you're not picking a spouse here or a life partner. You're picking the President of the United States.”

Kennedy continued by telling Americans that their decision should be based on the “policies and records” of the candidates.

Reacting to Cuban's post on Friday, Valentina Gomez, a Republican who lost her bid to become Missouri's secretary of state earlier this month, wrote, “Mark, you have daughters.”

“Would you like your daughters to sleep with billionaires to get into powerful positions in politics, sports, or business? If you don't, Trump is your answer.”

“Trump has many qualities (honey badger mindset, grit, perseverance, entrepreneurial spirit) and numerous flaws. Harris is an empty human being whose rise has utilized knee-level talents. She is void of the capacity to formulate a single meaningful sentence on anything,” another X user commented.

“Trump... I want my kids to grow up and never drink or smoke. Trump's children are a great example of his persona and character,” one more reacted.

Elon Musk clapsback at Mark Cuban

Elon Musk responded to a post dubbing Cuban as an “idiot” following his poll on Harris and Trump. “There's nothing in the world more dangerous than an idiot who thinks he's a genius,” the post by designer at Dogecoin read.

Reacting to it, Trump wrote: “The tenacity of his stupidity is a marvel to behold.”

What Mark Cuban has to say on Trump?

According to Cuban, he backed Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign. He had even declared in 2015 that he would think about serving as his running mate at the time.

On August 7 on X spaces, the Shark Tank host had a conversation with former White House contender Vivek Ramaswamy. He revealed, “In 2015, I was like, 'He's great. He's not a typical Stepford candidate.' I thought that was a positive.”

Cuban jumped at the chance to support Harris after she emerged as the front-runner at the end of July this year.