Kamala Harris slams Donald Trump for ‘disrespecting sacred ground’ at Arlington National Cemetery

Vice-President Kamala Harris recently criticized former President Donald Trump over a controversy that erupted during a campaign event at Arlington National Cemetery, accusing him of disrespecting the sacred site for political purposes. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris (AP)

Harris expressed her disapproval of Trump’s actions in an X post on Saturday, stating that he “disrespected sacred ground, all for the sake of a political stunt.”

Last Monday, during an event at Arlington National Cemetery, Trump was present to honour the 13 U.S. military service members who lost their lives during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan three years ago.

Reports from NPR earlier also suggested that two members of Trump’s campaign staff verbally abused and pushed aside the cemetery worker when she tried to intervene.

According to the U.S. Army, a Trump campaign staffer “abruptly pushed aside” a cemetery employee who attempted to inform the team about the rules prohibiting filming at the site. And it was “very unfortunate.”

Trump Campaign disputes claims of disrespecting fallen soldiers

The Trump campaign, however, disputed this account, claiming they had obtained permission from the families of the fallen soldiers to film at the cemetery and they are prepared to release footage if necessary to refute “defamatory claims.”

“If there is one thing on which we as Americans can all agree, it is that our veterans, military families, and service members should be honored, never disparaged, and treated with nothing less than our highest respect and gratitude,” Harris storched Trump.

“And it is my belief that someone who cannot meet this simple, sacred duty should never again stand behind the seal of the President of the United States of America.”

Trump defended his actions during a campaign rally in Michigan on Thursday: “I go there, they ask me to have a picture and they say I was campaigning. The one thing I get plenty of is publicity. I don't need that. I don't need the publicity.”

Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, also weighed in on the controversy, using it as an opportunity to attack the Biden administration for its handling of the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal. Vance directed his criticism at Harris, stating, “Three years ago, 13 brave, innocent Americans died, and they died because Kamala Harris refused to do her job.” Vance added that Harris “can go to hell” while sitting down with CBS News.