Trump claims he had the ‘Right to interfere’ in elections amid ongoing legal battle

Former President Donald Trump appeared at Fox News’ Life, Liberty, and Levin hosted by Mark Levin for an interview. Trump said that he had “every right” to intervene in the presidential elections. The comments came from Trump after conservative commentator and lawyer Levin suggested that President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris could instruct the Attorney General to “knock it off” regarding the federal cases against the former president. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump defended his actions of interference in elections in a recent interview. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(AP)

Trump says he had ‘every right’ to interfere with elections

Levin questioned Trump, “his election interference never ends, does it?" The 45th President of the US replied to this question with, “Actually, but you know the good news it's so crazy that my poll numbers go up. Whoever heard you get indicted for interfering with a presidential election, where you have every right to do it, you get indicted, and your poll numbers go up. When people get indicted your pull numbers go down," as reported by Newsweek. The interview aired on Sunday, September 1.

The GOP’s nominee currently faces four federal charges against him for undermining the result of the 2020 elections. The charges included conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, attempting to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. Trump has pleaded not guilty and insisted that the case is a political move.

Special counsel Jack Smith updated Trump's indictment on Tuesday after the Supreme Court ruled in July that presidents are only immune from prosecution for official acts, not private actions. Trump argued his actions were official, but prosecutors claim he acted as a private citizen. The revised indictment reaffirms the original four criminal charges, focusing on Trump’s actions as a candidate.

Response to Trump’s comment

Trump’s comment about interference met with a response almost instantly. Katie Phang, who is a legal analyst and MSNBC host wrote on X, “Criming and then confessing to the criming. That's a Trump speciality," along with the clip of the Fox News interview.

In the interview, Trump also picked on Kamala Harris’ aggressive style of questioning ahead of their debate scheduled for September 10. He said Harris “fought people like I've never seen” referring to the confirmation hearing of the Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanagh in 2018. He added, “And for her whole life, she fought people like I've never seen anything like it...look at the way she fought Justice Kavanaugh. The viciousness and the violence. She's a Marxist.”

Other Charges against Trump

Trump faces another case related to election interference in Georgia. This case, led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, focuses on Trump's attempt to pressure Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" votes to change the election outcome and an alleged scheme to present a false slate of pro-Trump electors to the Electoral College.

In federal Judge Aileen Cannon’s court, Trump faces 40 federal charges for mismanagement of alleged sensitive material retrieved from his Palm Beach estate in Florida after he left the White House in January 2021. Trump appointee, Cannon, dismissed all charges in the classified documents case, arguing that special counsel Jack Smith was improperly appointed. Smith is appealing Cannon’s decision, stating that her reasoning was outdated by over 150 years.