Donald Trump shakes a leg at Moms for Liberty event, netizens say 'it will never get old’: Watch

Donald Trump’s dance moves at the annual Moms for Liberty event have taken the internet by storm. At the event, which was held in Washington DC on Friday, September 30, the former president was seen shaking a leg with the group's co-founder on stage. Donald Trump shakes a leg at Moms for Liberty event (@BoLoudon/X)

At the event, Trump expressed his grievances about his political rivals, attacking Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative organisation, has ties to Moms for Liberty – which has been labelled by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an extremist group. The Heritage Foundation was one of 10 sponsors of the Moms for Liberty summit this year, The Washington Post reported. Moms for Liberty is reportedly listed as a “coalition partner” for Project 2025.

‘It will never get old’

The video of Trump dancing is viral on X. X user Bo Loudon shared the video with the caption, “Trump just ended his Moms For Liberty event with his impressive dance moves! Moms love Donald Trump! Kamala definitely doesn't want you to share this!"

Trump supporters praised the former president in the comment section of the video, with one user saying, “It will never get old”. “Keep on dancing, Mr. President, we love it,” one user wrote, while another said, “Legendary dance moves”. “I can’t believe Trump’s energy level. He’s Superman!” wrote one user. Another said, “Trump bringing the house down with his dance moves at Moms for Liberty! Moms can’t get enough of him! Kamala’s probably cringing—too bad, this one’s going viral!”

“I love this! His dances are the best,” one user wrote, while another said, “Trump looks so JOYFUL!” “@realDonaldTrump cares about America, ALL of America, especially women,” one user wrote. “I just love this man!” another said.

A few people, however, did think Trump’s dance was “embarrassing.” “He’s the worst version of the creepy, unstable uncle in the family,” one user wrote. “Are you a parody or do you have total lack of awareness?” another said.