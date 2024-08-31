Donald Trump impersonates ‘super genius guy’ Elon Musk, makes netizens laugh as he quips ‘We can have a good hookup…’

Donald Trump and Elon Musk's relationship has taken a spotlight ahead of the November election, with the Tesla CEO extending his support for the former President. Donald Trump stated that he can hear “everything that's going through” Musk's mind, and added, “But he is like, he's a super genius guy.”(AFP)

While Musk has been targeting Democrats and the Biden administration in a bid to make a stronger case for Trump, the GOP presidential candidate impersonated the X owner while discussing the advancement of rocket technology.

During the annual Moms for Liberty conference this week in Washington, D.C., Trump informed the attendees that Musk had given him a “tremendous endorsement” and described him as a “very different kind of a guy as he thinks [when] he talks.”

“With Elon, it's like, well, you know, I'm doing a new stainless steel hub that can get us around the engines much quicker,” the Republican leader stated, adding that there is an issue “with the type of engine going into space nowadays.”

“But in the end I think we can have a good hookup because of the new foils that are coming up,” he quipped.

Trump went on to say that he can hear “everything that's going through” Musk's mind, and added, “But he is like, he's a super genius guy.”

Musk's response on the GOP leader's remarks is awaited.

Netizens' react to Trump's statement on Elon Musk

Meanwhile, Trump's fans lauded him on X, with one user writing: “President Trump is so hilarious tonight. He puts a big smile on my face again. You got to love this man!”

While the second user chimed in, “This guy is better than most stand up comedians no doubt,” a third one said, “It was great! He respects and admired you! Big compliment!”

Musk recently took a lengthy interview of Trump, which was aired on his social media platform X. In reference to it, he said, “I think we are going to do another one too.”

Calling himself a “huge fan” of Musk-owned Tesla's electric car, he said, “I think of he does and I'm a big fan of electric, but they don't go far and they are expensive.”