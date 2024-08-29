JD Vance accidentally reveals Donald Trump's wish not to be seen with him, claims ex-prez said ‘we should both be…’

In a recent interview, JD Vance seemed to accidentally reveal that Donald Trump does not want to be seen with him. Vance made the remark during an interview with NBC News when he was asked what being the former president’s running mate is like. JD Vance accidentally reveals Donald Trump's wish not to be seen with him (REUTERS)

"[Trump] said, basically, 'I trust you. We should both be in different places, unless it's a really big event ... divide and conquer',” Vance said.

"We're each trying to talk to different people in different ways, and we're each trying to try to run the race as best we can," Vance also said.

JD Vance’s past contempt for Donald Trump

This is certainly an unusual way for running mates to behave, and one cannot help but recall that there was a time when Vance was not a fan of Trump. Vance told CNN in 2016 that he was “definitely not” going to vote for Trump in the election that year. “I don’t know who I’m gonna vote for. I’m definitely not gonna vote for Trump because I think that he’s projecting very complex problems onto simple villains,” Vance said at the time.

In fact, Vance had previously publicly called Trump an "idiot" and said he was "reprehensible." In 2016 and during the opening stages of his 2017-2021 term, Vance was both publicly and privately critical of Trump.

In 2016, Vance privately to an associate on Facebook, according to Reuters, “I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical a***ole like Nixon who wouldn't be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he's America's Hitler.” Vance’s Hitler comment was reported in 2022, but a spokesperson said at the time that it no longer represented the Ohio senator’s views.

Vance rose to fame after his 2016 memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, was published. He was elected to the Senate in 2022, and eventually went on to become a staunch champion of Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda, especially on foreign policy, trade and immigration.

Trump announced that Vance was his running mate after months of speculations. “I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” he declared.