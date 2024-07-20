Donald Trump's decision to pick JD Vance was influenced by 3 key figures and assassination warning: Report

JD Vance, who once described Donald Trump as “America’s Hitler” and “unfit” for the highest office, was picked as his running mate in a surprising move. The Ohio Senator was reportedly having trouble locking up the vice presidential nomination until the very last minute. Trump's reasoning for picking Vance as his vice presidential candidate has come under scrutiny. Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump (left) and Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance applaud on Day 2 of the Republican National Convention, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. (REUTERS)

According to a new report, there were three key figures behind Trump's decision to decided on his running mate.

Tesla owner Elon Musk, ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and venture capitalist David Sacks personally pushed Trump to choose Vance as his VP, as per Axios.

While Vance learned of Trump's selection just minutes before ex-president's announcement on Truth Social, the runners up-- Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota -- were notified about his decision on Monday noon, CNN reported, citing multiple sources.

Carlson supported Vance because he believed he would win over working-class voters, as per CNN. However, Rupert Murdoch, the former head of Fox News, pushed Trump to pick Burgum. Moreover, Sacks backed Vance after he introduced him to the former president, the publication claimed.

In an interview with Axios, Carlson stated that Vance fundamentally agrees with Trump, adding that this is why “neocon donors” (who are seeking more assistance for Ukraine amidst war with Russia) fear him.

Vance was one of the senators who attempted to thwart a $95 billion assistance package intended for Israel and Ukraine. He hailed his move, asserting that it shows the world that the United States “can't write blank checks indefinitely”, Politico reported.

Also Read: Usha Vance faces massive flak as she hails her Indian immigrant parents at RNC, Trump campaign says ‘it is disgusting…’

Carlson warns Trump against choosing ‘neocon’ as his VP

Carlson also speculated about dire consequences should Trump select Rubio or Burgum instead of Vance.

Earlier, Carlson dialed Trump and issued a stern warning, according to sources who were informed about their conversation, the Vanity Fair reports. He warned Trump that Rubio was untrustworthy and would conspire to bring the United States into nuclear war.

In the June call, Carlson also told Trump that he believed that the US intelligence agencies would have every reason to “assassinate” the ex-president if he selected a "neocon" as his running mate.

Furthermore, the Ohio Senator's supporters “ran a counter campaign to reassure” that Trump selects Vance. Musk is said to have directly told Trump to select Vance as his VP, calling the Trump-Vance combination “beautiful”.

Besides Musk, Donald Trump Jr, who has become close to Vance, “pushed...most insistently” for his selection in both public and private meetings.

Musk and Sacks congratulate Vance

On Monday, Musk openly praised Vance, writing on X that Trump made a “great choice”.

Reposting Musk's tweet, Sacks called Vance an “American patriot.”

“When the Twin Towers came down, JD Vance enlisted in the Marine Corps, gung-ho to exact justice on America's enemies,” Sacks wrote.