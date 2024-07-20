Elon Musk mocks Satya Nadella's Microsoft outage post: ‘Gave a seizure to…’

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reacted to the global outage caused by CrowdStrike's latest update as he assured users that his company was working to address the situation and restore services. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Satya Nadella said, “Yesterday, CrowdStrike released an update that began impacting IT systems globally. We are aware of this issue and are working closely with CrowdStrike and across the industry to provide customers technical guidance and support to safely bring their systems back online.” Elon Musk attends the Breakthrough Prize awards in Los Angeles, California, US.(Reuters)

Elon Musk responded to Satya Nadella's tweet stressing that the global IT crash has a severe impact on the automotive supply chain. He wrote, “This gave a seizure to the automotive supply chain” as the tech sector reeled under the impact of the outage which affected multiple Microsoft 365 and Azure cloud services.

Elon Musk also posted a laughing emoji on a meme following the global IT crash. In one of his posts, he retweeted a tweet from 2021 in which he compared Microsoft to a fictitious business named "Macrohard." The tweet read, "Macrohard >> Microsoft."

In another tweet, the Tesla chief shared a laughing emoji in response to a meme that highlighted X's functionality despite the global outage. The post quipped, “Everything else is down, but this app still works?”