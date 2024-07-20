Elon Musk mocks Satya Nadella's Microsoft outage post: ‘Gave a seizure to…’
Elon Musk has been posting memes and reacting to posts on X on the global outage.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reacted to the global outage caused by CrowdStrike's latest update as he assured users that his company was working to address the situation and restore services. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Satya Nadella said, “Yesterday, CrowdStrike released an update that began impacting IT systems globally. We are aware of this issue and are working closely with CrowdStrike and across the industry to provide customers technical guidance and support to safely bring their systems back online.”
Read more: Australia's ‘malicious websites and unofficial code’ warning after Microsoft outage
Elon Musk responded to Satya Nadella's tweet stressing that the global IT crash has a severe impact on the automotive supply chain. He wrote, “This gave a seizure to the automotive supply chain” as the tech sector reeled under the impact of the outage which affected multiple Microsoft 365 and Azure cloud services.
Elon Musk also posted a laughing emoji on a meme following the global IT crash. In one of his posts, he retweeted a tweet from 2021 in which he compared Microsoft to a fictitious business named "Macrohard." The tweet read, "Macrohard >> Microsoft."
Read more: Microsoft outage: Sectors that were impacted in India and those which were not
In another tweet, the Tesla chief shared a laughing emoji in response to a meme that highlighted X's functionality despite the global outage. The post quipped, “Everything else is down, but this app still works?”
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Catch every big news on Union Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements, income tax changes and much more on a one stop destination.