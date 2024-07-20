Microsoft outage: Sectors that were impacted in India and those which were not

The global Microsoft outage affected several sectors in the world as the first tech glitches occurred in the United States. The London Stock Exchanged experienced a global technical issue, Sky News was off air for some time, 911 services were disrupted in the US and American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and others carriers were forced to ground flights. This happened after CrowdStrike's Falcon Sensor threat-monitoring software sent an update which resulted in Microsoft’s Windows operating system to crash. Microsoft outage: Passengers in queue at the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru amid Microsoft outage, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

CrowdStrike founder and CEO George Kurtz issued an apology and said that it found that the system update that was sent had a software bug. Here's a look at sectors that were impacted in India by the outage and the ones that avoided it:

Flight in India: Check-in systems at airports across India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru airports were down. IndiGo, Akasa and SpiceJet were affected due to glitch in check-in systems and several domestic flights were delayed.

Stock Market: The Indian stock exchanges remained unaffected by the global outage. Although some trading platforms such as IIFL Securities, Angel One, and 5Paisa, flagged issues. Traders at Edelweiss MF, Nuvama, and Motilal Oswal also faced difficulties.

Corporate: Owing to Microsoft Teams, Windows 365, OneDrive being down due to the tech outage, Windows users in India faced the disruption.

Banks: As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), only 10 banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) were affected by the outage.

Mutual Funds: Major Indian asset management companies, including SBI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Axis MF, Zerodha MF, Nippon India MF and Bandhan MF were not hit by the Microsoft outage.

Income Tax department: The income tax department portal did not face any major disruptions.