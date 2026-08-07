Man shot dead in Farrukhnagar over dispute

A group of men allegedly shot dead a 24-year-old man at close range in Karola village, Farrukhnagar, in revenge over a dispute with his brother, said police on Thursday. The suspects are on the run. The suspects are on the run. (Photo for representation)

Police identified the victim as Sagar. The incident took place between 5 and 5.10pm when a group of men armed with pistols and sharp weapons arrived in several vehicles, including a Mahindra Thar and Scorpio, and caught Sagar outside in the vicinity of his residence.

“He sustained three bullet injuries of which one in the chest and two to the head which were shot from a very close range. He was also hit with a sharp weapon,” said a senior police officer.

Villagers who witnessed the incident rushed Sagar to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The incident is linked to a quarrel between Sagar’s brother, Shankar, and a neighbour identified as Sachet (alias Munna) on August 2.

“Sachet and associates had barged inside Sagar’s house on Monday and assaulted the family members but could not find Shankar that time,” said the officer quoted above. It was not clear what the dispute was about.

On Thursday, Sagar, who had been working at a transport firm in Bengaluru for a few years, had returned home just hours earlier after hearing of the assault.

Senior police officers, including DCP (Manesar) Prabina P and ACP Pataudi Manoj Kumar and others, reached the spot soon after the incident.

Kumar said a murder case was registered against a dozen suspects at Farrukhnagar police station who were on the run.

“Raids are on to nab them. The situation in the area was tense as villagers were protesting. Personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order,” he said.