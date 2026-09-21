Opinion: From AI to semiconductors, Uttar Pradesh is shaping the future

“Thoughtful, visionary and sustained efforts have today resulted in the expansion of electronics, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, robotics, data centers and deep-tech in Uttar Pradesh. Industries based on these new global technologies are visibly transforming the entire landscape of the state.” Prof. Punit Kumar, Department of Physics, University of Lucknow.

- Prof. Punit Kumar, Department of Physics, University of Lucknow

A state’s leadership, if it does not prioritize the future of its youth and does not formulate plans for them, is neither serious about its responsibilities nor fulfilling its duties to the state. The future of a state is determined by the opportunities created for coming generations, and the Yogi government has, with this vision, laid the foundation for the future of Uttar Pradesh, with technology as its key pillar. Technology alone can connect the state’s vast young population with skills and opportunities and transform it into an economic force, while opening new avenues for investment, innovation and employment. The state today appears capable of achieving this. This approach is also decisive for creating a new axis of the economy, employment and good governance.

This identity has emerged from a change in the state’s thinking. A decade ago, governments were so indifferent to technology that the future of youth appeared bleak, and a negative perception of the state began to develop across the country. With this shift in thinking, collective efforts toward holistic development also began under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The outcome of a well-conceived, visionary policy and sustained effort is visible today in how electronics, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, robotics, and deep-tech are viewed through a shared vision, and that is why the state's entire landscape appears to be changing.

UP’s biggest capital is its vast population and young workforce. For a long time, this population was considered a challenge, but today it has emerged as the state’s greatest strength. The government has worked to channel this energy. The goal of making the state the country’s ‘Deep Tech Capital’ is a concrete strategy under which land has already been identified in Lucknow for country’s leading ‘AI City’, while seven ‘Centers of Excellence’ are equipping youth with skills in technologies such as AI, blockchain and 5G-6G. This symbolizes the sentiment that state no longer wants to remain merely a consumer of technology, but wants to become its creator.

This would not have been possible without strengthening data and digital infrastructure. Data is the biggest resource of the new century, and Uttar Pradesh has moved rapidly in this direction. A 30 MW ‘Green Data Center’ at the CEL campus in Ghaziabad is proof that the state is moving forward while maintaining a balance between development and the environment. Equipped with technologies such as smart cooling and rainwater harvesting, this center demonstrates that modernity and responsibility can move forward together. In addition, eight data center parks are being developed with an investment of Rs. 30,000 crore. Areas such as Noida-Greater Noida are emerging as major data center clusters that will form the foundation of the state’s digital future.

Electronics and semiconductors have written a new chapter of self-reliance in the state. There was a time when India had to depend on other countries for electronic equipment. But today, the state is delivering astonishing results. A source of pride is that 55% of all mobile phones manufactured in the country are produced in Uttar Pradesh alone. In comparison, more than 60% of the country’s electronic component manufacturing units are active in the state. This shows Uttar Pradesh’s central role in the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The state’s achievements in the semiconductor sector are also significant. The foundation stone of a semiconductor unit involving an investment of more than Rs. 3,500 crore has already been laid in the Yamuna Expressway region. Uttar Pradesh has become fourth state in the country to announce a ‘Semiconductor Policy-2024’. Facility of India Chip Private Limited in Sector-28 of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area bears testimony to the fact that state has emerged as a reliable partner of Central Government’s ambitious Semicon India Program 2.0. Presence of more than 200 companies in the electronics sector, investment of more than Rs. 43,000 crore and more than three lakh employment opportunities together reflect the state’s potential. Global companies such as LG, Haier, Dixon, and Samsung are also placing their trust in this potential. Under the Uttar Pradesh Electronics Components Manufacturing Policy-2025, investment of more than Rs. 3,800 crore further expands this confidence.

The journey of technological development is not limited to civilian use. Uttar Pradesh is writing a chapter of pride in defence production. Manufacturing the modern and lethal ‘BrahMos missile’ at the “BrahMos Aerospace” unit established in Lucknow is a source of pride for every resident of Uttar Pradesh. The state, once absent from the defense production map, now contributes to strengthening the country’s strategic strength. Uttar Pradesh is now also an important pillar from a national security perspective, and this has happened because of the Yogi government’s approach of prioritizing technology.

The true meaning of technological development is fulfilled only when its benefits reach the person standing at the last mile. In this direction, the government has brought more than 24 services to people's fingertips through the e-Sathi mobile app. The reach of optical fiber connectivity to 2,066 gram panchayats shows that digital revolution is no longer confined to the four walls of cities. The effort to provide high-speed internet to 20 lakh rural and semi-urban households through Project Ganga proves that the government is seriously committed to bridging the digital divide.

The success of an industrial revolution rests on its infrastructure. Jewar International Airport, Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors and dense expressway network have made Uttar Pradesh a natural destination for investors. The 75-acre Robotics and AI Computing Park in Greater Noida will establish the state as a new center of technological innovation in the coming years. The 100-acre HCL IT City in Lucknow and seven STPI IT parks, along with investments of more than Rs. 7,000 crore under the IT Policy, are the foundation of Uttar Pradesh’s future. Uttar Pradesh's technological journey is the result of an integrated approach in which infrastructure, policy, talent, and opportunities are coming together to build a new future.