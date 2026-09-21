Uttarakhand CM Dhami joins women in Chhachhani dance during visit to Bamni village

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami joined local women in the traditional Chhachhani folk dance during his visit to Bamni village near Badrinath in Chamoli district on Sunday. CM Dhami interacted with residents, praised their folk culture, and emphasised the need to preserve local traditions and arts, showcasing the importance of community engagement.

CM Dhami, who was visiting Chamoli, reached the village and interacted with residents, enquiring about their well-being. A large number of women dressed in traditional attire were performing Chhachhani dance to folk songs when the Chief Minister arrived.

On seeing the women performing the traditional dance, Dhami joined them and participated in the celebrations. His participation brought enthusiasm among the women and elderly residents, who appeared pleased to see the Chief Minister among them.

During the programme, the women remembered Goddess Nanda Devi through traditional folk songs. Dhami also participated in the local cultural tradition and sought the blessings of Nanda Devi.

The Chief Minister appreciated the folk dance and traditional songs presented by the women and thanked them for their performance. He said Uttarakhand’s folk culture, traditions and folk arts represent the state’s distinct identity.

Dhami said preserving and promoting the state’s cultural heritage was the collective responsibility of everyone. His remarks highlighted the importance of protecting local traditions and ensuring that traditional art forms continue to be passed on.

The visit brought the Chief Minister into direct interaction with villagers and provided an opportunity for him to participate in a local cultural activity. His participation in the Chhachhani dance, alongside women in traditional attire, marked a moment of engagement with the cultural practices of the region.

The women’s performance and the invocation of Nanda Devi through folk songs reflected the continued presence of traditional cultural expressions in village life. Dhami’s participation also underscored his appreciation of Uttarakhand’s folk traditions and the role of local communities in preserving them.

The Chief Minister thanked the women for their cultural presentation and reiterated that the state’s folk arts and customs should be protected and carried forward.