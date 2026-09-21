Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 dates revealed: Deals, discounts, and early access explained

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 begins on 8th October! 24 hours early access for Prime members. (Amazon) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Amazon has officially announced the dates for its Great Indian Festival 2026 sale, with the festive shopping event set to begin on October 8, 2026. The annual sale will bring deals and new product launches across smartphones, electronics, TVs, fashion, beauty, kitchen, appliances, home décor, grocery and other everyday categories.

The company has also announced an instant bank discount, additional benefits for Prime members and AI-powered shopping features for customers ahead of the festive season.

When does Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 start? The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 will start on October 8, 2026, Amazon confirmed on September 20. The sale will feature what the company describes as the lowest prices of the year across crores of products, along with new launches from major brands.

Amazon has not announced an end date for the Great Indian Festival at this stage. Customers can expect several types of deals during the sale, including Blockbuster Deals, Top 100 Deals, Mega Deals and 8 PM Deals. Amazon will also offer promotions such as Buy More Save More, Exchange Mela, Sample Mania and Amazon Combos.

What bank discount will Amazon offer during the sale? Amazon customers can get a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit and Debit Cards and EMI transactions during the Great Indian Festival.

The company will also offer No Cost EMI and exchange offers across multiple categories, giving customers additional ways to reduce the effective purchase price of eligible products.

What benefits will Amazon Prime members get? Prime members will receive up to 10% extra benefits during the Great Indian Festival, Amazon said.

In addition to sale benefits, Prime members will also get access to a festive line-up of content on Prime Video, including exclusive Originals across genres and languages.

This means the festive campaign will combine shopping offers with entertainment benefits for Prime subscribers.

Amazon to add AI-powered shopping features Amazon is also highlighting AI as part of its Great Indian Festival shopping experience this year.

Customers will be able to use AI-powered features to compare products, check price history and get recommendations while browsing. These tools will be available across product pages and search to help shoppers evaluate products before making a purchase.

For shoppers comparing multiple smartphones, appliances or electronics during the sale, these features could make it easier to check prices and product information in one place.