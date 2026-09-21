Is Letterboxd down? Thousands report app issues – what we know
Users across multiple regions reported problems accessing Letterboxd late on Sunday, with Downdetector showing a sharp rise in outage reports.
Letterboxd appeared to suffer a widespread outage on Sunday night, with thousands of users reporting problems accessing the popular film-tracking platform. Downdetector, which monitors user-submitted outage reports, showed a sharp spike in complaints over the past hour.
According to Downdetector, 70% of reported problems were related to the Letterboxd app, while 11% involved login issues and 10% affected the website. The remaining reports covered other connectivity problems.
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Users flood social media with outage complaints
Many users said they were unable to open the app, refresh film pages or access their watchlists.
The outage quickly drew attention on social media as users turned to X and other platforms to check whether others were experiencing similar problems.
One user on X wrote, “GUYS IS LETTERBOXD DOWN??? I WAS ABOUT TO LOG THE RE MOVIE BUT THE APP WONT OPEN.”
Another user on X wrote, “half the time i’ve opened letterboxd this week, the app is completely unusable.”
One user wrote, “ust finished a movie and letterboxd is still down. Okay thanks.”
Downdetector's public comment section also quickly filled with reactions as users shared their frustration.
One user wrote, "I just want to check Moulin Rouge! I shouldn't have to be here," referring to having to visit Downdetector instead of Letterboxd.
Another user wrote, “uhm how will my 3 followers know how i feel about resident evil if i can’t post something witty about it immediately”
While individual reports do not confirm a platform-wide outage, large spikes on Downdetector often indicate widespread service disruptions affecting multiple users simultaneously.
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“Hang in there”
Letterboxd had not publicly confirmed the cause of the reported issues but has updated its users with a quirky message.
The app's X account posted an image of Spider-Man hanging in between two buildings. The image is captioned, “Hang in there.”
They added, “Our team is aware of an outage affecting service and working to restore access as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience and support.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More