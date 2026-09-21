Aliganj fake call centre mastermind fled an hour before police raid, Lucknow cops launch probe

The alleged mastermind of the fake international call centre busted in Lucknow's Aliganj fled the premises nearly an hour before the police raid, leaving behind 16 employees, including four women, who allegedly worked under strict surveillance and daily financial targets of up to ₹1.5 lakh. Police arrest several individuals, including four women, following a major raid on a fake international call centre operating inside Ridhya Plaza at Kapoorthala near the Aliganj area. (Naeem Ansari/HT Photo)

Police said three teams have been sent to Gujarat and West Bengal to trace Priyanshu Kushwaha, who allegedly ran the operation from NEXOLANE SOLUTION at Ridhya Plaza.

The 12 men and four women arrested from the premises are being questioned to establish the scale of the operation, its financial network and the identities of those allegedly controlling it.

Also Read I How the Aliganj fake call centre in Lucknow trapped US victims

“Police are now trying to determine how many foreign victims were contacted, the amount collected through the operation and whether Kushwaha was linked to other similar call centres,” said DCP North Amit K Anand.