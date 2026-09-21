Two Lucknow men held with three illegal pistols at Jalaun toll plaza

: Two men from Lucknow were detained after police recovered three illegal pistols and 12 live cartridges from their luxury cars during checking at the Ait toll plaza in Jalaun late Saturday night, police said. Police said a case had been registered against both men under the Arms Act and further legal action was being taken. (For representation only)

The men, identified as Nitish Srivastava and Ashutosh Mishra, were travelling to Lucknow with their families after visiting Datia when police stopped their black luxury cars for checking. Ait SHO Shiv Shankar Singh said police were conducting checks on the National Highway when the two vehicles were stopped. A search led to the recovery of the weapons and ammunition.

Police said the two men initially identified themselves as prominent BJP leaders and allegedly tried to influence the officers by using their connections. However, the officers continued the search and detained them. Preliminary inquiry found that both men were associated with the liquor trade, police said. Their criminal backgrounds are being checked. Police are also trying to find out where the weapons were procured and where they were being taken.

During questioning, Mishra complained of feeling unwell and was taken to the district hospital. He was brought back to the police station after his condition improved, and questioning resumed.

Jalaun SP Vinay Kumar Singh also reached Ait police station after being informed about the recovery and reviewed the case. Police said a case had been registered against both men under the Arms Act and further legal action was being taken.