Hadapsar to get 5 new trains as 4th platform work begins

Pune - Pune, India - May 6, 2019: A view of Hadapsar Railway station of which the work is still in progress in Pune, India, on Monday, May 6, 2019. (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

Work on the fourth platform has begun at Hadapsar railway station which is being developed as a satellite terminal, paving the way for the introduction of at least five new trains from the station. The expansion is also expected to increase daily passenger footfalls by around 8,000, taking the total number of footfalls to more than 20,000. The station currently handles 10 express trains and around 12,000 passengers a day.

The Pune railway administration is undertaking infrastructure works worth around ₹50 crore to increase the station’s capacity. The works include construction of the fourth platform, an additional stabling line, a foot overbridge and a new entry towards the Magarpatta side. The expansion is aimed at strengthening Hadapsar’s capacity to handle more train services and passengers as the station is being developed as a satellite terminal.

At present, Hadapsar has one stabling line used for keeping trains. An additional stabling line has been approved and work is expected to begin soon. The project is estimated to cost around ₹18 crore. Another stabling line is also planned on railway land towards the Daund side of the station. The additional infrastructure is expected to provide greater flexibility for keeping and operating trains, thereby supporting the introduction of additional services.

“The fourth platform and other supporting infrastructure will increase the operational capacity of Hadapsar station. The additional stabling facility will also help in accommodating more trains, enabling the station to handle additional services in the future,” said Hemant Kumar Behera, Pune railway division spokesperson.

The new infrastructure is expected to particularly benefit passengers from Hadapsar, Magarpatta, Kharadi and surrounding areas, who currently depend on Pune railway station for several long-distance services. With more trains potentially originating from or operating through Hadapsar, the development could also help distribute passenger traffic between the two stations.

“Hadapsar has seen substantial residential and commercial growth, and railway connectivity needs to keep pace with this expansion. More trains from the station will be useful for daily commuters as well as passengers travelling to other cities,” said Shailesh Kshirsagar, a regular passenger from Hadapsar.