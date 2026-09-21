Mixed waste piles up at MCG’s Khandsa SCP, spills onto road, as removal falters

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) secondary collection point (SCP) in Khandsa has turned into a pile-up of uncontrolled mixed garbage, with waste frequently spilling onto the road and creating a foul stench, residents said. The Khandsa SCP (as seen on September 17) is located near a government school and the main market, raising concerns over hygiene, safety and access for residents and commuters. (HT)

Residents alleged that waste is not being removed regularly and that the quantity cleared from the site is significantly lower than the amount dumped, leading to continuous accumulation.

Raghini Khattar, a resident of Khandsa, said garbage frequently overflows onto the road, with huge heaps of mixed waste accumulating at the SCP. “It is not just an eyesore, but a larger concern for residents living nearby and even the workers at the SCP,” she said.

Khattar said overflowing heaps often surround stray cattle, making the stretch difficult for residents and commuters to pass through.

Pratham Sharma, another resident, said, “Such a large quantity of mixed waste lying in the open is a serious risk for local residents. Stray cattle are constantly seen around the garbage and the waste often spills onto the road. It becomes difficult and unsafe for people to pass through, especially for children and elderly residents.”

“This is an established SCP, but it has now become a ‘mini landfill’. The worst part is that it is just a few metres away from a government school and the main market,” Sharma added.

An MCG official told HT that the SCP is currently undergoing development work, which has temporarily affected waste removal. The official said waste removal would be regularised within the next three to four days.

Under the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules 2016, SCPs should be established and managed without creating unhygienic or insanitary conditions for local residents. Local authorities must also ensure regular collection and transportation of municipal solid waste (MSW).

Earlier, on June 9, HT reported that smoke continued to billow from MCG’s SCP for more than five days after a major fire broke out at the site on June 4. The report also covered smoke and fire-related concerns at the Carterpuri and Beri Wala Bagh sites.

Fire department officials had told HT that at least 200 fire tenders were deployed to control the fire, while JCB machines removed accumulated waste to create access routes within the site.

The issue was also raised by ward councillors during the MCG House meeting on September 11, following which officials assured them that the problem would be resolved soon.