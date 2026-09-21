NHAI flags fund crunch, seeks ₹250cr from GMDA for projects

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has asked the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to release ₹250 crore in pending funds for infrastructure works being executed on its behalf, warning that delays could affect the timely completion of projects, including utility shifting critical to the six-laning of NH-352W.

NHAI chairman Santosh Yadav, in a letter to GMDA written on August 13, said the combined estimated cost of the works being executed by the highway authority was ₹375.21 crore, against which GMDA had deposited only ₹124.84 crore.

The projects include utility shifting for the six-laning of the Hero Honda Chowk–Umang Bhardwaj Chowk section of NH-352W, utility shifting between the Dwarka Expressway Junction and Wazirpur Chowk, and CIPP rehabilitation of the sewage pipeline on Sohna Road.

Yadav said the contractor had already mobilised resources and initiated utility-shifting works, but non-availability of the balance funds was constraining execution. This could affect the overall progress of the six-laning project and result in contractual implications, the letter said.

“Timely completion of these works is essential for easing traffic congestion, improving mobility and road safety, and preventing further incidents of sinkhole formation. The utility-shifting works are also critical prerequisites for the unhindered execution of the main carriageway and associated infrastructure,” Yadav wrote, asking GMDA to release the funds at the earliest.

The Hero Honda Chowk–Umang Bhardwaj Chowk utility-shifting work is estimated at ₹136.76 crore, against which NHAI has received ₹18.45 crore. The Dwarka Expressway Junction–Wazirpur Chowk work is estimated at ₹105.18 crore, with ₹31.39 crore received and ₹73.79 crore outstanding.

The CIPP rehabilitation work on Sohna Road is estimated at ₹58.27 crore, but NHAI has not received any funds for it, the letter said.

The Hero Honda Chowk–Umang Bhardwaj Chowk utility shifting is also crucial for the Gurugram metro project being constructed on the stretch. GMRL officials have repeatedly asked local agencies over the past six months to get the utilities shifted.

In response, PC Meena, chief executive officer, GMDA, said the fund transfer would be taken up as a priority. “The transfer of funds between two government agencies is a routine matter, and these are interdepartmental issues, which are resolved with ease,” he said.