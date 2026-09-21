NHAI flags fund crunch, seeks ₹250cr from GMDA for projects
NHAI chairman Santosh Yadav said GMDA had deposited ₹124.84 crore against the ₹375.21 crore combined estimated cost of three works.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has asked the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to release ₹250 crore in pending funds for infrastructure works being executed on its behalf, warning that delays could affect the timely completion of projects, including utility shifting critical to the six-laning of NH-352W.
NHAI chairman Santosh Yadav, in a letter to GMDA written on August 13, said the combined estimated cost of the works being executed by the highway authority was ₹375.21 crore, against which GMDA had deposited only ₹124.84 crore.
The projects include utility shifting for the six-laning of the Hero Honda Chowk–Umang Bhardwaj Chowk section of NH-352W, utility shifting between the Dwarka Expressway Junction and Wazirpur Chowk, and CIPP rehabilitation of the sewage pipeline on Sohna Road.
Yadav said the contractor had already mobilised resources and initiated utility-shifting works, but non-availability of the balance funds was constraining execution. This could affect the overall progress of the six-laning project and result in contractual implications, the letter said.
“Timely completion of these works is essential for easing traffic congestion, improving mobility and road safety, and preventing further incidents of sinkhole formation. The utility-shifting works are also critical prerequisites for the unhindered execution of the main carriageway and associated infrastructure,” Yadav wrote, asking GMDA to release the funds at the earliest.
The Hero Honda Chowk–Umang Bhardwaj Chowk utility-shifting work is estimated at ₹136.76 crore, against which NHAI has received ₹18.45 crore. The Dwarka Expressway Junction–Wazirpur Chowk work is estimated at ₹105.18 crore, with ₹31.39 crore received and ₹73.79 crore outstanding.
The CIPP rehabilitation work on Sohna Road is estimated at ₹58.27 crore, but NHAI has not received any funds for it, the letter said.
The Hero Honda Chowk–Umang Bhardwaj Chowk utility shifting is also crucial for the Gurugram metro project being constructed on the stretch. GMRL officials have repeatedly asked local agencies over the past six months to get the utilities shifted.
In response, PC Meena, chief executive officer, GMDA, said the fund transfer would be taken up as a priority. “The transfer of funds between two government agencies is a routine matter, and these are interdepartmental issues, which are resolved with ease,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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