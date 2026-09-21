Stray dogs unearth infant’s body buried in Gurugram's DLF Phase-I

An infant’s body was found buried along a green belt in the H-block of DLF Phase-I on Saturday after stray dogs dug up the soil and pulled out a blood-soaked piece of cloth in which the male child was wrapped, police said on Sunday. A police officer, privy to the case, said an employee of a bungalow opposite the spot saw dogs digging the soil. (HT File Photo)

A police officer, privy to the case, said an employee of a bungalow opposite the spot saw dogs digging the soil and trying to pull out the cloth around 12.30pm. “He reached the spot and chased away the strays to realise that an infant was buried there,” he said.

The man alerted the police control room, following which emergency response vehicles reached the spot, investigators said. The body was taken out and shifted to the government mortuary, where it will be preserved for 72 hours before being disposed of, they said.

Also Read | Gurugram cops destroyed proof: Family of man allegedly killed by ex-colleague, her partner

Investigators said the child appeared to have been born a day or two earlier, as the umbilical cord was still attached and appeared fresh. Police officials said an autopsy would establish whether the child was stillborn or died after birth and determine the cause of death.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said CCTV footage from nearby residential buildings would be checked to ascertain who had buried the child and when.

An FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under Section 94 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF Phase-I police station on Saturday night.