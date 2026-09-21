Stray dogs unearth infant’s body buried in Gurugram's DLF Phase-I
An FIR has been registered against unknown suspects under Section 94 for secret disposal of a dead body.
An infant’s body was found buried along a green belt in the H-block of DLF Phase-I on Saturday after stray dogs dug up the soil and pulled out a blood-soaked piece of cloth in which the male child was wrapped, police said on Sunday.
A police officer, privy to the case, said an employee of a bungalow opposite the spot saw dogs digging the soil and trying to pull out the cloth around 12.30pm. “He reached the spot and chased away the strays to realise that an infant was buried there,” he said.
The man alerted the police control room, following which emergency response vehicles reached the spot, investigators said. The body was taken out and shifted to the government mortuary, where it will be preserved for 72 hours before being disposed of, they said.
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Investigators said the child appeared to have been born a day or two earlier, as the umbilical cord was still attached and appeared fresh. Police officials said an autopsy would establish whether the child was stillborn or died after birth and determine the cause of death.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said CCTV footage from nearby residential buildings would be checked to ascertain who had buried the child and when.
An FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under Section 94 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF Phase-I police station on Saturday night.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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