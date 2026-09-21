Pitbull mauls 12-yr-old boy in Faridabad, leaves over 14 bite wounds

A 12-year-old boy was severely wounded after being mauled by a pitbull while cycling near his home in Faridabad on Friday evening, police said on Sunday. The Class-VII student, identified as Granth, suffered at least 15 bite wounds on his upper and lower limbs and other parts of his body, they said.

The incident took place in Block-B in NIT-3 between 7.30pm and 8pm when Granth was cycling with other children from the neighbourhood. Police said a pitbull kept by a family in the locality suddenly came out through the main entrance of its owner’s house and attacked the boy.

A senior police officer said the dog continued biting Granth after he started crying and screaming for help. “Several neighbours and the boy’s family gathered at the spot, who, after several minutes of struggle, managed to separate the dog which was holding the boy in its jaws,” he said.

The officer cited above said the dog’s owner also came out, took the animal inside, but did not extend any help to the family. “The family rushed the injured and bleeding boy to Badshah Khan civil hospital, where doctors cleaned his wounds and administered rabies, tetanus and painkiller injections. Doctors later referred him to a better centre, following which the family admitted him to a private hospital in the city, where he was treated and discharged,” Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said.

Jitender Singh, the boy’s father, alleged that residents lived in fear because of the dog. “It had earlier also injured a few residents, but none ever filed any complaint. We had asked its owner multiple times to keep it locked, but he didn’t listen,” he told HT.

Yadav said Singh submitted a written complaint at NIT police post-III on Saturday evening. The dog owner has been served a notice to appear for investigation, after which necessary action will be taken, he said. Police will also check with Municipal Corporation of Faridabad authorities whether the dog was registered, Yadav added.