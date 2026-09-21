18-year-old stabbed to death over ‘papa’ jest in West Delhi's Naraina

An 18-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Naraina late Saturday during an argument over being asked to call the other “papa,” police said on Sunday. No arrests had been made by Sunday night.

“There, Aman Singh jokingly asked Narsingh to call him ‘papa’. At this, Aman threatened Aman Singh with a knife. Sumit objected to the threat. As the scuffle escalated, Aman stabbed Sumit. A common friend, Sargam, arrived at the scene and was injured while trying to defuse the situation,” an officer said. Further investigation is ongoing.