Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, and Parth Mane win silver, India's shooting medal tally rises to 3 at Asian Games

Rudrankksh and Dhillon also qualified for the Individual Final. The two shooters will be in action later in the day. In the qualification round, Rudrankkash finished third with a score of 631.8, while Dhillon (630) and Mane (628.3) took the seventh and eleventh spots, respectively.

India's medal tally continues to rise at the Asian Games 2026 as the shooting contingent refuses to slow down. Early Monday morning, the country won its third medal in the competition, thanks to tremendous showings by Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, and Rudrankksh Patil in the 10m Air Rifle Men’s Team event at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery. The trio aggregated 1890.1 points, only to finish behind China’s Sheng Lihao, Ma Sihan and Zhang Changhong, who totalled 1899.0, which is the qualification world record.

Lihao was the leading performer with 635.4 points, also an Asian qualification record. Sihan came second while Changhong was fifth, finishing inside the top eight, although the latter failed to make the cut for the individual final because only two shooters from the same country could appear in the final.

All you need to know about Rudrankksh and Dhillon Rudrankksh first came to the limelight after winning the gold in the Men's 10m Air Rifle at the 2022 ISSF World Championships in Cairo. He was the only Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win the individual world title in the event. Over the years, he has represented India at the ISSF World Championships, ISSF World Cups, Asian Championships, Asian Games, and the Paris 2024 Olympics.

He was also ranked World No. 1 in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event following his breakthrough performance in 2022.

On the other hand, Dhillon has represented India in the Men's 10m Air Rifle and Mixed Team 10m Air Rifle events at the ISSF Junior World Cups, Asian Championships, and ISSF World Cup competitions. His breakthrough performance came in 2025 when he won two golds and one bronze at the ISSF Junior World Cup.

Rudrankksh then made his senior ISSF World Cup debut in Munich 2026, where he finished ninth in the 10m Air Rifle Men event.

Shooting performance so far at the Asian Games India opened their medal tally at the Asian Games on Sunday, with two silver medals in shooting. Elavenil Valarivan won silver in the women's 10m air rifle event after finishing with a total of 252.4, only behind Japan's Hinata Taichi, who set a new Games Record of 253 to finish first and clinch gold. Korea’s Ban Hyojin (230.4) came third to win bronze.

For the majority of the contest, Elavenil was leading the pack, but Taichi went past her with the 22nd shot. Earlier in the day, India had also clinched a silver in the women's team event with a total of 1898, behind gold medallist China (1904.2).