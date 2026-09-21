Punjab: Under ‘house arrest’, Cong leader Goldy spotted at CM’s Dhuri event

Congress leader and former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy on Sunday managed to evade “police blockade” outside his house and reach the venue of chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s event. Goldy claimed that he had been “placed under house arrest” ahead of the CM’s visit. (HT File)

Goldy, spotted with black cloth tied around his neck, was detained and later released. Dhuri deputy superintendent of police Gurpreet Singh said Goldy was taken away from the venue due to law and order concerns. “He was released after the programme. Goldy managed to scale the walls of the house and climb across the rooftops of adjoining buildings to reach the venue,” the DSP added.

After his release, Goldy said, “The AAP leaders are running away from taking questions over the issues concerning the state.” In a video message on social media on Friday, Goldy had sought a meeting with the chief minister to raise issues, including the alleged suicide by a Dalit man in Sangrur and “custodial torture” of Mohanjit Singh.

Goldy claimed that he had been “placed under house arrest” ahead of the CM’s visit. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring condemned Goldy’s detention. “I wonder why Bhagwant Mann is afraid of Goldy?” Warring asked. “The CM would not be able to stop people from asking questions once the poll code comes into force in a few months,” he said.