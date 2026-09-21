2 suspected cow smugglers shot at, held after gunfight with Nuh cops
Police said the suspects were intercepted around 3.30am after a tip-off about cattle being transported towards Rajasthan via the Gurugram-Sohna-Nuh route.
Two suspected cow smugglers, one of them a wanted criminal carrying a bounty, were injured and arrested following a brief gunfight with police near Ghaseda village in Nuh early on Sunday, officials said.
According to police, the crime staff unit of Ferozepur Jhirka received a tip-off that a group of smugglers would be transporting cattle towards Rajasthan via the Gurugram-Sohna-Nuh route. Acting on the information, a police team set up a barricade near Ghaseda village around 3.30am.
Shortly after, a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga approached the checkpoint but stopped about 50 metres away and attempted a sudden U-turn, as per officers part of the arrest. When the police team tried to intercept the vehicle, the driver rammed the car into the police vehicle. A passenger then opened fire at the police team, prompting retaliatory fire.
During the cross-firing, two suspects were shot in the leg and apprehended, while two others managed to escape, investigators said. The injured suspects were taken to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College in Nalhar for treatment, police said.
According to investigators, the arrested men were identified as residents of Palwal. One of them is a history-sheeter with 12 previous criminal cases, while the other carries a ₹3,000 reward announced by the Rajasthan Police.
Police said three cattle were rescued from the vehicle. Police also recovered two country-made pistols, four live cartridges and three empty shells from the spot, and impounded the car. An FIR has been registered under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act at Nuh police station, and a search operation is underway to nab the absconding suspects, officials added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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