Punjab: Sukhbir accuses AAP of resorting to ‘politics of fear’

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to list its achievements instead of resorting to “scare politics”. It criticised the ruling party for distributing pamphlets to households that “warn people against the repercussions of voting for the opposition and particularly SAD”. SAD chief Sukhbir Badal addressing a rally in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The AAP on Saturday formally launched its campaign for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections from Ludhiana where chief minister Bhagwant Mann unveiled the party’s election pamphlet.

Addressing a “Punjab Bachao” campaign rally in Tarn Taran, SAD president Sukhbir Badal launched a direct attack on the AAP, stating, “Having failed on every front, AAP launched a new stunt in villages on Saturday to intimidate people into voting for them.”

Sukhbir criticised the closure of the Amritsar Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) project, which served as a vital lifeline for the city. He highlighted that the system, designed to ensure mass transit through dedicated bus corridors, was being shut down and auctioned for peanuts.

Regarding AAP’s door-to-door campaign, he said their pamphlets alleged drugs would flow freely if SAD returned to power. “I want to ask the chief minister what could possibly be worse than the current situation, where an entire generation is already being endangered by the menace of drugs,” he said.

“The pamphlets aim to fool people with lies claiming that the medical insurance and Teerath Yatra schemes will close, even though both were introduced during the SAD tenure. It is also being claimed that no new school would be opened which is laughable since the AAP government did not open a single new school,” he said.

Asserting there was more to be read in the pamphlets, he said, “They do not contain a single word against Waris Punjab De (WPD), because WPD has not only been propped up by AAP but is also being financed through a mandi board chief engineer”.

Senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia spoke on the need to increase compensation for farmers of the border region who tilled land beyond the barbed wire fence with Pakistan.