Women’s panel, Gurugram Police raid 18 spas, rescue 30 women
The raids followed the Haryana State Commission for Women taking suo motu cognisance of oral and written complaints about alleged exploitation.
The Haryana State Commission for Women and Gurugram Police carried out a two-day joint crackdown on Thursday and Friday night following complaints and information about alleged exploitation of women and girls and suspected immoral activities being operated under the guise of spa centres, officials said.
The action began with raids at 18 spa centres in Sector 90 on the night of September 18. Thirty women were rescued, while 20 men found at the premises were questioned, Haryana State Commission for Women chairperson Usha Priyadarshini said at a press conference at the PWD Rest House in Gurugram on Sunday.
The joint operation followed the commission taking suo motu cognisance of oral and written complaints. Gurugram Police and the commission coordinated the action, with ACP Headquarters-I and a designated special police officer under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, Abhilaksh Joshi, also present at the briefing.
Priyadarshini said electronic and digital material, documents and other evidence collected during the raids were being examined by police. She said the operation was aimed not only at checking individual establishments but also at identifying the circumstances and networks, if any, behind the alleged activities.
The rescued women were subsequently counselled. During counselling, one woman allegedly disclosed that she had been exploited when she was a minor and claimed certain persons had pushed her into such activities. She provided names of some individuals, following which the commission shared the information with police for further legal action and expanded investigation.
Acting on information emerging during the counselling and investigation, the commission and police conducted another joint operation at a building in Sector 38 on Friday night. Thirteen men and eight women were found there, with police examining the circumstances and evidence to establish their alleged involvement in suspected immoral activities.
Priyadarshini said some women also told counsellors they had allegedly been brought into such activities through threats, intimidation or against their wishes. These allegations were being investigated by police, she said.
Police are also examining the recovery of a weapon from one of the spa centres. Priyadarshini said its nature and other facts surrounding the recovery were being investigated, and appropriate action would follow.
“Our priority is the safety, dignity and honour of women. The Haryana State Commission for Women has zero tolerance towards exploitation of women and girls, human trafficking, forced prostitution or any other form of abuse,” Priyadarshini said. “Our objective is not only to ensure legal action against those involved but also to identify women and girls who may be trapped in such circumstances and provide them necessary protection, assistance and legal support.”
She said counselling of the rescued women was continuing and further information would be shared with police and other competent agencies for action according to law.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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