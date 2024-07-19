 Crowdstrike says global IT outage caused by 'defect' in 'content update' - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Crowdstrike says global IT outage caused by 'defect' in 'content update'

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Jul 19, 2024 03:42 PM IST

Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz said, “Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack."

Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz said that the company “is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts.” This comes after millions of Windows users across the globe are experiencing the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error which resulted in computer systems to suddenly shut down or restart. Microsoft said that the error- which has impacted several companies, banks and government offices across the globe- is being caused due to a recent CrowdStrike 'Falcon Sensor' update.

Crowdstrike glitch: A sign is seen at the Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington.(AFP)
Crowdstrike glitch: A sign is seen at the Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington.(AFP)

Read more: Microsoft Windows' ‘Blue Screen Of Death’: Which services are affected in India?

Which systems are impacted by the global outage as per Crowdstrike CEO?

George Kurtz further said, “Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website.”

He assured, "Our team is fully mobilised to ensure the security and stability of Crowdstrike customers."

Read more: Microsoft on global outage: Anticipate a resolution is forthcoming

What Microsoft said on the tech glitch?

Microsoft also responded to the tech glitch and said a resolution for Windows devices is “forthcoming” while blaming a third party. The company said in a statement, "We are aware of an issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third party software platform. We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming."

News / Business / Crowdstrike says global IT outage caused by 'defect' in 'content update'
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 19, 2024
