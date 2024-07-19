Crowdstrike says global IT outage caused by 'defect' in 'content update'

Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz said that the company “is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts.” This comes after millions of Windows users across the globe are experiencing the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error which resulted in computer systems to suddenly shut down or restart. Microsoft said that the error- which has impacted several companies, banks and government offices across the globe- is being caused due to a recent CrowdStrike 'Falcon Sensor' update. Crowdstrike glitch: A sign is seen at the Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington.(AFP)

Which systems are impacted by the global outage as per Crowdstrike CEO?

George Kurtz further said, “Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website.”

He assured, "Our team is fully mobilised to ensure the security and stability of Crowdstrike customers."

What Microsoft said on the tech glitch?

Microsoft also responded to the tech glitch and said a resolution for Windows devices is “forthcoming” while blaming a third party. The company said in a statement, "We are aware of an issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third party software platform. We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming."