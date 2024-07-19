Microsoft Windows' ‘Blue Screen Of Death’: Which services are affected in India?

Multiple business sectors as well as private users experienced the "Blue Screen of Death" that caused the users’ computers to shut down or restart due to the technical problem faced by tech giant Microsoft and US-based cyber security firm Crowdstrike. Windows Outage: The issue is leading to PCs getting stuck on the recovery screen.

Which services in India are affected by the outage?

Airlines

Airlines in India such as Indigo, Akasa Air, Vistara, Air India and Air India Express have reported that the Microsoft outage has led to their systems getting disrupted.

Indigo

Indigo, India's largest air carrier has issued multiple advisory posts on X stating that the outage can lead to increased wait times, slower check-ins, and longer queues.

The airline has also requested flyers to not make multiple bookings and contact them only if their travel is within 24 hours.

Akasa Air and SpiceJet also reported disruptions in online services, such as booking and check-ins.

SpiceJet has been sending updates on arrival and departure statuses on X.

Microsoft Apps

Users worldwide were also unable to gain access to various Microsoft apps and services, with Microsoft 365, Microsoft Team, and Microsoft Azure among the services that were affected.

Social Media

Social media platform Instagram also experienced a global outage, with users facing login issues, according to data from Downdetector which reported approximately 170 outage reports in India as of 1:15 pm.

Banks

State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Bank of India, and HDFC Bank were some of the banks affected by the outage, according to reports.

Brokerages

Multiple brokerages including Angel One, 5paisa, IIFL Securities and Nuvama were affected by the global outage. 5paisa posted on its X account, notifying users of the issue, and has since, updated that things have been resolved.

Brokerage firm Groww does not use CrowdStrike and thus, its services weren't affected.

India's stock exchanges BSE and NSE remained completely unaffected by the outage.

What caused the global Microsoft Windows outage?

"A configuration change in a portion of our Azure backend workloads caused interruption between storage and compute resources, and which resulted in connectivity failures," Microsoft wrote in its Service Health Status updates, adding that the failures affected Microsoft 365 services.

CrowdStrike Engineering is an American cybersecurity services firm that works with Microsoft. It has identified a content deployment related to this issue and has since, reverted those changes.