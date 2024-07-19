IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says in touch with Microsoft to resolve outage

IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government is in touch with Microsoft to resolve the global outage that has disrupted flights, supermarkets, banking operations, stock market and multiple sectors in the world. The minister also said that the reason for this outage has been "identified" and updates have been released to resolve the issue. Microsoft outage: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the reason for this outage has been identified and updates have been released to resolve the issue.

In India, Vistara, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air are facing technical issues that are affecting booking, check-in and flight updates. The airlines are now checking in passengers manually, the air carriers said.

Ashwini Vaishnaw informed on X (formerly Twitter), “MEITY is in touch with Microsoft and its associates regarding the global outage. The reason for this outage has been identified and updates have been released to resolve the issue. CERT is issuing a technical advisory."

“NIC network is not affected,” the minister also said referring to the National Informatics Centre's (NIC) Information and Communication Technology (ICT) network which is a communication network that provides services to the central government, state governments, union territories, districts as well as other government bodies.

Meanwhile, Indian airlines issued statement on the ongoing glitch affecting their systems. Akasa Airlines Spokesperson said, "Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and want to assure you that our teams are working with our service provider to resolve the same at the earliest."

SpiceJet said, “We're currently facing a technical issue in providing updates on flight disruptions. Our team is actively working to resolve this issue. We regret for any inconvenience caused and will update you once the issue is resolved. Thank you for your patience and co-operation.”

IndiGo tweeted, "Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted. We appreciate your patience."