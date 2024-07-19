 Indian stock market traders hit by Microsoft outage: Nuvama, Motilal Oswal impacted - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Indian stock market traders hit by Microsoft outage: Nuvama, Motilal Oswal impacted

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Jul 19, 2024 03:00 PM IST

Indian stock market traders affected by Microsoft outage as brokerages face technical glitches. 5paisa and IIFL Securities report system issues.

Indian stock market traders were hit by Microsoft's major outage as technical glitches were reported at many brokerages. Brokerage firms 5paisa and IIFL Securities told clients that their systems are affected as a result of the Microsoft tech glitch. A spokesperson for Nuvama said, “We have witnessed a limited impact, as our networks are built to minimise the effects of such outages on our ecosystem. We have deployed a software patch in our back office and settlement functions and reported the same to the exchanges.”

Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. Global outage with Crowdstrike/Microsoft impacts 5paisa's cyber security solution. London Stock Exchange's Workspace also affected.(Reuters)

Brokerage firm 5paisa said on X (formerly Twitter), “Due to a global outage with Crowdstrike/Microsoft, offering a cyber security solution, our systems are affected. Our team is working closely with both of them to restore our systems as soon as possible.”

London Stock Exchange's Workspace news and data platform also suffered outage. Although the Indian stock exchanges BSE and NSE were largely unaffected.

Microsoft users worldwide reported outages as several banks and airlines halted operations following the glitch which the tech company said has been mitigated. In India, the outage affect airlines, including IndiGo, Akasa Airlines and SpiceJet.

News / Business / Indian stock market traders hit by Microsoft outage: Nuvama, Motilal Oswal impacted
