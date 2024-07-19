Indian stock market traders hit by Microsoft outage: Nuvama, Motilal Oswal impacted
Indian stock market traders affected by Microsoft outage as brokerages face technical glitches. 5paisa and IIFL Securities report system issues.
Indian stock market traders were hit by Microsoft's major outage as technical glitches were reported at many brokerages. Brokerage firms 5paisa and IIFL Securities told clients that their systems are affected as a result of the Microsoft tech glitch. A spokesperson for Nuvama said, “We have witnessed a limited impact, as our networks are built to minimise the effects of such outages on our ecosystem. We have deployed a software patch in our back office and settlement functions and reported the same to the exchanges.”
Read more: Microsoft Windows' ‘Blue Screen Of Death’: Which services are affected in India?
Brokerage firm 5paisa said on X (formerly Twitter), “Due to a global outage with Crowdstrike/Microsoft, offering a cyber security solution, our systems are affected. Our team is working closely with both of them to restore our systems as soon as possible.”
Read more: Microsoft users unable to access apps and services amid outage: What's working, what's not
London Stock Exchange's Workspace news and data platform also suffered outage. Although the Indian stock exchanges BSE and NSE were largely unaffected.
Read more: Flights, stock markets, banks: Microsoft outage affects services globally
Microsoft users worldwide reported outages as several banks and airlines halted operations following the glitch which the tech company said has been mitigated. In India, the outage affect airlines, including IndiGo, Akasa Airlines and SpiceJet.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Catch every big news on Union Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements, income tax changes and much more on a one stop destination.