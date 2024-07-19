Microsoft users unable to access apps and services amid outage: What's working, what's not
Microsoft has restored some services like Microsoft Defender, Intune, OneNote, and SharePoint Online but some tools are still down.
Microsoft said that a service outage is preventing Microsoft 365 users from accessing several apps and services worldwide. As per the company’s Service Health Status page, “a configuration change” in a part of their Azure backend workloads is causing “interruption between storage and compute resources”.
Microsoft has restored some services like Microsoft Defender, Intune, OneNote, and SharePoint Online but some tools are still down. The tech giant said that they “remain committed in treating this event with the highest priority and urgency while we continue to address the lingering impact for the remaining Microsoft 365 apps that are in a degraded state.”
Microsoft said the impacted services include:
PowerBI: Service is in read-only mode.
Microsoft Fabric: Service is in read-only mode.
Microsoft Teams: Users may be unable to use Microsoft Teams functions including presence, group chats, and user registration.
Microsoft 365 admin center: Admins may be intermittently unable to access the Microsoft 365 admin center.
Microsoft Purview: Users will see a delay in events being processed in Microsoft Purview.
Viva Engage: Users may be unable to access Viva Engage.
