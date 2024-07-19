Microsoft's massive global outage: Bank services across the world halt
Microsoft outage: Reports from news outlets in Australia said that bank services were disrupted as they lost access to computer systems.
Microsoft users worldwide, including banks, reported widespread outages after the teh company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services. Reports from news outlets in Australia said that bank services were disrupted as they lost access to computer systems.
New Zealand banks also said they were offline. Australian outages reported included the banks NAB, Commonwealth and Bendigo.
Microsoft 365 posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the company was "working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion" and that they were “observing a positive trend in service availability.”
South Africa's biggest bank, Capitec, said that it was affected by global outage. It informed, “Due to an unexpected issue with an international service provider, we are currently experiencing nationwide service disruptions. Note: Card payments & Capitec ATMs are working & your account remains secure. We're resolving the matter asap. We apologise for the inconvenience.”
