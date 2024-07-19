Flights, stock markets, banks: Microsoft outage affects services globally

The global Microsoft outage caused widespread disruptions across various sectors, from flights and stock market to banking operations in the world. Social media users reported long queues at Australian stores due to payment system failures, as well as difficulties accessing banks. Microsoft outage: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks during the Microsoft Build conference at Seattle Convention Center Summit Building in Seattle, Washington.(AFP)

Impact on airlines in India and the world

Microsoft's global outage had widespread repercussions, including significant disruptions to air travel. Major airlines such as Akasa, IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet faced operational challenges in India. In US, carriers like Frontier Airlines, Allegiant and SunCountry reported impact on their services.

Delhi airport said, “Due to the global IT issue, some of the services at the Delhi Airport were temporarily impacted. We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers. Passengers are requested to be in touch with the airline concerned or the help desk on ground for updated flight information. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers.”

Impact on Windows users

Millions of Windows users globally encountered the Blue Screen of Death, leading to computer shutdowns or restarts. In some instances, computers repeatedly restarted resulting in users losing unsaved data as the screen displayed the message: "Your PC ran into a problem and needs to restart. We're just collecting some error info, and then we'll restart for you."

Which Microsoft services are impacted?

Microsoft said the impacted services include: PowerBI, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365 admin center, Microsoft Purview and Viva Engage.

Microsoft acknowledged the issues with its Azure services and Microsoft 365 apps, said, “Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions.”