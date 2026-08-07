School reforms drive Punjab to top of education index: Bains

Punjab has emerged as the top-performing state in the NITI Aayog School Education Quality Index 2026, overtaking Kerala, school education minister Harjot Singh Bains informed the House on Thursday. Punjab school education minister Harjot singh Bains interacting with media at Punjab Vidhan Sabha on the 4th day of monsoon session in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Taking part in a discussion on an education-related resolution moved by AAP’s Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, Bains highlighted the changes brought in the government school system since the AAP government came to power in 2022.

He said Punjab had witnessed a major transformation in school infrastructure, learning outcomes and adoption of new technologies.

Recalling the condition of government schools when he assumed charge in July 2022, Bains said more than 8,000 schools had no boundary walls, around 3,200 schools lacked functional toilets and nearly four lakh students were forced to sit on floors due to inadequate facilities.

He said the government had addressed several of these challenges and claimed that Punjab had now achieved new milestones in education.

“Punjab has 882 NEET qualifiers from government schools and has become the first state in the country to introduce Artificial Intelligence as a core subject from Classes 1 to 12,” Bains said.

Textbook distribution system revamped

The minister said timely availability of textbooks was another major improvement. Earlier, books reached schools only by October-November, resulting in the loss of several months of the academic session.

“Today, textbooks reach district headquarters by February 15 and are fully distributed among schools by March 31,” he said.

Mission Samarth boosts foundational learning

Highlighting the government’s flagship initiative, Bains said Mission Samarth had become one of India’s largest foundational learning programmes. Under the level-based teaching model, students are grouped according to their learning abilities instead of only their age or class level. The programme aims to ensure that every child develops basic skills in reading, writing and mathematics.

Earlier while moving the education-related resolution, Gajjanmajra demanded the inclusion of special chapters in school textbooks focusing on moral education and family values.

Oppn raises concerns over education policy

Congress’ Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh demanded that education be removed from the Concurrent List and made a state subject, arguing that states should have greater autonomy in framing education policies according to local needs.

Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira opposed the idea of “one nation, one education”, stating that a uniform education policy imposed from the Centre would not address the diverse requirements of different states.