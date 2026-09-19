CO Zia-ul-Haq murder case: Relief for Kunda MLA as CBI court accepts closure report

Former minister and Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh got a major relief from special CBI court in Lucknow on Saturday in the 2013 murder case of the then CO Zia-ul-Haq as the court accepted final report filed by CBI after a fresh investigation and rejected a plea for further prosecution against him, holding there is no solid ground to proceed against him and ordered closure of the case. The special CBI court also ordered closure of the proceedings against other named accused Gulshan Yadav, Hariom Srivastava, Guddu Singh and Rohit Singh. (For Representation)

On March 2, 2013, DSP Zia-ul-Haq, posted as Kunda CO in Pratapgarh district, was killed by a mob in Balipur village.

The court also ordered closure of the proceedings against other named accused Gulshan Yadav, Hariom Srivastava, Guddu Singh and Rohit Singh. Pratibha Singh, special judicial magistrate, CBI, passed the order after accepting the final report submitted by the central investigating agency in the court.

“The final report submitted by the CBI in RC No. 4(S) 2013, Case No. 21/13, Police Station Hathigawan, Pratapgarh (complainant being Smt. Parveen Azad) is accepted. As there is no sufficient ground for proceeding further in this matter against the named accused Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, Gulshan Yadav, Hariom Srivastava, Guddu Singh and Rohit Singh, proceedings against them are terminated,” the court said.

“After thoroughly analysing all the material available on record, perusing the closure report, expert opinion and documents, the court reaches the conclusion that the further investigation conducted by the CBI satisfies this court and there is no sufficient force in the arguments raised in the protest petition filed by the complainant,” the court added.

“There is no such evidence available on record on the basis of which the court can take cognizance of offence against the named accused. No documentary or oral evidence has been produced by the complainant also to show that the named accused in the present case were involved in the incident,” the court observed. “Therefore, the closure report presented before this court is accepted,” the CBI court said.