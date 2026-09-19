CO Zia-ul-Haq murder case: Relief for Kunda MLA as CBI court accepts closure report
On March 2, 2013, DSP Zia-ul-Haq, posted as Kunda CO in Pratapgarh district, was killed by a mob in Balipur village
Former minister and Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh got a major relief from special CBI court in Lucknow on Saturday in the 2013 murder case of the then CO Zia-ul-Haq as the court accepted final report filed by CBI after a fresh investigation and rejected a plea for further prosecution against him, holding there is no solid ground to proceed against him and ordered closure of the case.
On March 2, 2013, DSP Zia-ul-Haq, posted as Kunda CO in Pratapgarh district, was killed by a mob in Balipur village.
The court also ordered closure of the proceedings against other named accused Gulshan Yadav, Hariom Srivastava, Guddu Singh and Rohit Singh. Pratibha Singh, special judicial magistrate, CBI, passed the order after accepting the final report submitted by the central investigating agency in the court.
“The final report submitted by the CBI in RC No. 4(S) 2013, Case No. 21/13, Police Station Hathigawan, Pratapgarh (complainant being Smt. Parveen Azad) is accepted. As there is no sufficient ground for proceeding further in this matter against the named accused Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, Gulshan Yadav, Hariom Srivastava, Guddu Singh and Rohit Singh, proceedings against them are terminated,” the court said.
“After thoroughly analysing all the material available on record, perusing the closure report, expert opinion and documents, the court reaches the conclusion that the further investigation conducted by the CBI satisfies this court and there is no sufficient force in the arguments raised in the protest petition filed by the complainant,” the court added.
“There is no such evidence available on record on the basis of which the court can take cognizance of offence against the named accused. No documentary or oral evidence has been produced by the complainant also to show that the named accused in the present case were involved in the incident,” the court observed. “Therefore, the closure report presented before this court is accepted,” the CBI court said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPawan Dixit
Pawan Dixit, Assistant Editor, brings over 20 years of frontline reporting experience to the newsroom. A specialist on Uttar Pradesh politics and governance, he has reported from the ground across the state’s most consequential stories. He cut his teeth in eastern UP, spending 15 years covering the region. Based in Varanasi, he reported the 2012 UP Assembly polls and the 2014 Lok Sabha elections that reshaped the state’s political map. Moving to Lucknow in 2016, he has since led coverage of the 2017 and 2022 UP Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. His reporting tracks the BJP’s strategy, opposition moves, and voter sentiment across all 75 districts. Pawan has been a constant presence in Ayodhya since 2016. He reported the entire arc of the Ram Mandir movement — from the legal fight to the Supreme Court verdict, through temple construction, to the inauguration. He continues to track every development at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. On the state beat, he covers the BJP, the Industrial Development Department, and handles key outstation political assignments. He also reports major cases from the district court, Lucknow bench of the High Court, and the State Information Commission. Along with this, he also reports on NGT's important decisions related to UP. Known for sharp sourcing and clear analysis, Pawan connects politics, policy, infrastructure and faith — the forces driving UP today. He has reported developments in Ayodhya and Ram Mandir movement since 2016. The Supreme Court's Ram Mandir verdict, temple construction and the its opening have been reported by him. He reports all developments in Ayodhya and Ram Mandir Trust. He covers state BJP, Industrial development department, outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commissionRead More