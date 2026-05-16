Kash Patel's luxurious date-night outing with girlfriend sparks controversy: ‘Bureau's Gulfstream V jet, $50,000 suite’

Kash Patel has allegedly transformed another FBI work trip into a luxurious date-night outing. The FBI director, 46, reportedly traveled with his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, who is 27, aboard the bureau’s Gulfstream V jet to attend a country music concert in May of the previous year, returning later that same evening. FBI Director Kash Patel reportedly turned official trips into personal outings, like a costly concert with girlfriend Alexis Wilkins. (File Photos)

This extravagant excursion was disclosed in a comprehensive investigation by the New York Times, which scrutinized Patel’s increasingly contentious utilization of FBI resources for what appear to be personal travel and leisure pursuits, frequently involving his girlfriend.

Also Read: Eric Trump vs Jen Psaki feud intensifies over report on China trip, ‘I intend to sue…’

Patel, Wilkins attend George Strait and Chris Stapleton's performance On May 10, 2025, Patel and Wilkins are said to have journeyed from Washington to Philadelphia to enjoy a performance by country artists George Strait and Chris Stapleton from a private suite that cost between $35,000 and $50,000.

The Times reported that the FBI flight crew and Patel’s security team remained on duty until after 11 p.m., awaiting the couple's departure from the concert, thus accruing overtime compensation.

When the Times inquired about who financed the luxury suite, Patel—via an FBI spokesperson—chose not to respond.

The bureau informed the publication that Wilkins had been “an invited guest” of the entertainers, although representatives for Strait and Stapleton reportedly did not reply to several requests for confirmation from the Times.

This incident marks the latest controversy surrounding Patel, who has already been criticized for blending business with pleasure, and allegedly directing FBI resources to safeguard and accommodate Wilkins.

Patel faces criticism over clandestine ‘VIP snorkel’ trip These new disclosures emerge just days after Patel faced backlash regarding a clandestine “VIP snorkel” trip near the USS Arizona memorial at Pearl Harbor—a hallowed war grave where recreational swimming is typically forbidden.

In a statement, an FBI spokesperson informed the Daily Beast that the snorkeling activity was part of an “official trip.”

“As part of our engagements in the Indo-Pacific theater, the IndoPacom Commander graciously offered to host the Director and team at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, as they commonly do with U.S. government officials on official travel,” the spokesperson stated.

“This was part of the Director’s public national security engagements last August with counterparts in New Zealand, Australia, our Honolulu Field Office, and the Department of War.”

The excursion to Pearl Harbor and the concert trip were merely two instances emphasized in the Times’ report regarding Patel’s utilization of bureau resources, which also outlined the remarkable level of security Patel purportedly organized for Wilkins following his appointment as FBI director.

Patel and security detail controversy Patel is said to have instructed agents from various field offices to assist in providing his girlfriend with a dedicated security detail in Nashville, which included four SWAT agents and two SUVs designated for her personal transportation and errands.

According to a former senior FBI official, this arrangement could impose a financial burden of approximately $1 million annually on taxpayers, in addition to overtime and vehicle-related costs.

“The badge is a responsibility, not a VIP pass,” former FBI special agent Rob D’Amico told the Times.