Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI shares one easy way kidnapper can be identified; ‘all the mistakes…’

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her home on February 1. Authorities believe the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie was taken from her Catalina Foothills home, near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. Now, a former FBI agent has shared insights into how the kidnapper may be identified. A former FBI agent feels that the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping suspect could be identified by those around them. (X/@LaboscoSonya, X/@PhilHollowayEsq)

It has been over three months that Guthrie went missing and neither the Pima County Sheriff's Department, nor the FBI, have named any suspects publicly. Guthrie also remains to be found, but the FBI did release video footage of a masked man at the octogenarian's home.

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The individual was seen wearing gloves and carrying a black Ozark Trail backpack. The person, identified as male, is reportedly between 5'9" and 5'10" tall with an average build, as per the FBI.

The video footage of the suspect has led retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente to claim that there's a way for the individual to be identified. Clemente, who had been with the FBI for 22 years, pointed out errors on part of the masked individual.

What did ex-FBI say on identifying Nancy Guthrie suspect Clemente was speaking to Fox News Digital when he claimed the suspect's video was full of clues. The individual was supposed to have scouted the location beforehand, but had to use foliage to block Guthrie's Nest camera lens. The person also had the potential to shed facial hair through the ski mask, as per the ex-FBI agent.

“In the process of doing that, I believe he revealed what looked like a tattoo on his wrist, which would not have been revealed had he adequately prepared for that camera being there,” Clemente noted. “So it tells me that he is not a sophisticated offender. He was sort of bumbling his way through this, and he made other mistakes, and I believe those mistakes will directly lead to his capture,” he added.

Clemente added that the fact that the FBI was able to recover the video, despite the camera not being there when deputies showed up to Guthrie's house, likely shocked the kidnapper. The former FBI profiler then dropped the bombshell, pointing out that this shock would have been visible to someone in the kidnapper's orbit.

“Because of all the mistakes this guy made, because of his ineptness and non-professional behavior in this, I believe that he exhibited a great degree of stress when the images were first released,” Clemente said and added “Anybody around him should have noticed that change in behavior and potentially be able to identify him because of that.”