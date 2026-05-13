Nancy Guthrie update: Khloe Kardashian asks direct question to Savannah, police - ‘they are not telling us’

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has spoken out about the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, calling the case deeply ‘heartbreaking’. Khloe Kardashian weighed in on the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy.

According to US Weekly, on the Wednesday, May 13 episode of her podcast "Khloe in Wonderland," Kardashian expressed disbelief that no solid leads have emerged in the case so far.

"Nancy Guthrie, I mean, is that not heartbreaking?" Kardashian said. "I don't know. I'm just like, this is 2026. There is nothing? That is mind-blowing."

Speaking alongside guest and "Crime Junkie" podcast host Ashley Flowers, Kardashian admitted she leans toward conspiracy theories and referenced early details of the case, including ransom notes that were reportedly sent to multiple media outlets. "How weird was that?" she said. "It's so much, and I just can't understand that in 2026 there's not like you said, that's what I don't believe, that there's not one piece of information. They're not telling us."

Kardashian also mentioned online speculation surrounding Savannah's brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, saying, "I don't know if I know enough about this case, but all the things I was reading about the brother-in-law and that kind of stuff, I'm like, 'Oof.'" However, police have fully cleared the entire Guthrie family, including Cioni after all thr rumors linked him to Nancy's disappearance.

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What happened to Nancy Guthrie? Kardashian's comments came just one day after Nancy's neighbors marked 100 days since the 84-year-old was first reported missing on February 1 from her in Tucson, Arizona.

Earlier, FBI released the surveillance footage showing a masked man outside her home on the night she disappeared. Since then, no suspect has been identified. Some of the DNA evidence has also been tested but has not helped with anything.

For now, there is no development in the disappearance case as the investigation continues.

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Savannah's Tribute Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie, who briefly stepped away from the Today show before returning has marked Mother's Day on May 10 with a heartfelt tribute to her mother on Instagram. "We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you," she wrote. "We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference."

Her husband, Michael Feldman also shared an emotional post on Instagram on Sunday, calling Savannah “the strongest person.