Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI profiler reveals ‘major mistakes’ of kidnapper, ‘He is not a sophisticated offender’

The missing case of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of TV journalist Savannah Guthrie, continues to provoke unsettling inquiries as investigators explore new forensic leads in the matter. Nancy Guthrie's abduction case sees new forensic insights suggesting she was alive when taken. (via REUTERS)

Months after Nancy was taken against her will from her residence in Arizona, a former FBI profiler has now asserted that significant blood evidence suggests she was still alive when the abductor compelled her to leave the premises.

The former FBI profiler is of the opinion that the masked suspect has committed sufficient errors that he will ultimately be recognized. Earlier, officials released a surveillance footage showing a masked man wielding a firearm outside the 84-year-old mother's residence.

This recent evaluation has rekindled public interest in the prominent investigation, which officials state remains ongoing with DNA testing, video analysis, and thousands of public tips currently under examination.

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Former FBI agent says Nancy Guthrie was ‘alive’ during kidnapping Former FBI supervisory special agent Jim Clemente recently examined the blood evidence found near Nancy's front porch and stated that the pattern suggests she was aware during the incident.

Speaking to Fox News, Clemente said, “We also know at least that she was alive at that time."

According to Clemente, investigators found blood droplets at the front entrance, accompanied by a trail that leads toward the driveway. He posits that the evidence suggests a struggle that probably commenced near the doorway.

“She must have aspirated and then coughed up blood with her face very close to the ground, and I don’t believe that would have happened had two people been carrying her at that point,” he said.

Clemente points out kidnapper's mistakes The former FBI profiler further said that the blood pattern suggests that a single person was responsible for the abduction. He further noted that the suspect seemed to lack experience and committed multiple errors throughout the crime.

Moving further, Clemente stated that the abductor might have experienced panic during the event and probably exhibited signs of stress following the release of the surveillance footage.

“He is not a sophisticated offender. He was sort of bumbling his way through this, and he made other mistakes, and I believe those mistakes will directly lead to his capture.”

Jim added, “I believe that what it means is he threatened her with his gun when he was at her bedside. He got her to come down, and at the front door is where she realised he’s going to take me, and this is very dangerous, and I should fight, and she did.”

Pointing out the kidnapper's mistakes and “ineptness and non-professional behaviour”, he said that "he exhibited a great degree of stress when the images were first released."

“Anybody around him should have noticed that behaviour change and potentially be able to identify him because of that.”

Nancy Guthrie probe continues Law enforcement authorities said that the probe is still active and in progress.

Officials are persistently examining surveillance videos and forensic evidence gathered from the site.

A total reward exceeding $1.2 million is being offered for information that leads to a resolution of the case.