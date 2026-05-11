Nancy Guthrie update: Son-in-law Michael Feldman's sweet Mother's Day post for Savannah amid search

On Sunday, Michael Feldman, Savannah Guthrie's husband , shared a sweet tribute for Savannah. He made a post with photos of Savannah and her two children, along with a caption, which read: “To the strongest person I know. Surrounding you with love on Mother’s Day. ❤️💔❤️.”

More than 100 days have passed Nancy Guthrie disappeared on February 1. As Savannah Guthrie, the Today show host, observes the first Mother's Day since her mother Nancy disappeared, her husband paid a sweet tribute to her.

Savannah Guthrie was on a hiatus from the Today show for more than two months as the Pima County Sheriff's Department in Arizona and the FBI probed the disappearance of her mother. It was only last month that she returned to host the show again, to much fanfare.

Also read: Did authorities downplay Mexico ties in Nancy Guthrie case? Ex-lieutenant's shocking theory, ‘Great deal of effort…’

Since then, fans have continued to shower love on the 54-year-old as she deals with the distress of her mother's disappearance.

Pima County Sheriff Under Fire More than three months since the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the two investigating authorities, have not been able to make any major headway. Amid that, the Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos, is facing massive criticism from local authorities.

On Sunday, CBS News reported that the two Pima County supervisors are planning to move against the sheriff, forcing him to step down from his post. However, the push to remove him is not related to the Nancy Guthrie case.

Also read: ‘Nancy Guthrie may soon be found’: Sheriff Nanos gives Savannah, family positive news amid panic

Per CBS, it concerns allegations that Sheriff Nanos perjured himself in a deposition in a separate lawsuit. They allege that Chris Nanos lied about his suspension while he was a police officer in El Paso, Texas. The report noted citing El Paso Police Department records that Nanos was suspended several times over allegations of using “unnecessary violence” on the job.

Dr. Matt Heinz of the Pima County Board of Supervisors claimed that Nanos has "lost the confidence of the community." He said: "He has embarrassed himself. And it’s time for him to go.”

Nanos' attorneys, however, has denied the allegations. They said in a statement: “Sheriff Nanos did not understand the question related to discipline with a different agency not governed by the Arizona Peace Officer’s Bill of Rights. In reviewing the transcript shortly after his deposition, Sheriff Nanos spotted the misunderstanding and promptly notified his attorney.”