Trump Nevada, Arizona visit: Who is 'mystery woman' getting on Air Force One with red bag? Truth as video goes viral

“Natalie Harp is President Trump’s assistant! She has a mysterious aura to her because she is rarely in the spotlight,” Matt Wallace wrote.

According to posts circulating on X, the woman is Natalie Harp , a longtime aide to Trump.

The clip, shared on X, led some users to label the woman as “mysterious,” with commentary ranging from curiosity to satire. “Internet turning a normal commute into a conspiracy documentary,” one user wrote, while others dismissed the intrigue altogether.

A video showing a woman carrying a large red bag boarding Air Force One behind US President Donald Trump during his Nevada and Arizona visit has gone viral, prompting online speculation about her identity.

Several users agreed with the identification, questioning why the moment was being treated as unusual. “It’s Natalie Harp, and she’s been an aide of the President’s for years… What’s the story here?” one comment read.

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Natalie Harp’s role in Trump’s team Harp, 35, is a former television presenter who has served as an executive assistant to the president since 2025.

She is often described as being closely involved in Trump’s daily communications. Some social media users have referred to her as the “human printer,” claiming she helps transcribe or manage his statements and posts.

Reports have also pointed to her proximity to Trump, noting her consistent presence during his travels and public appearances.

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Online reactions As the video gained traction, reactions online ranged from conspiracy theories to jokes. One user quipped, “I’m in the red bag,” while others pushed back on the framing of the clip as mysterious.

“‘Mysterious’ yet so Natalie,” another user commented, suggesting the identity was already well known among those familiar with Trump’s inner circle.

While the viral moment triggered speculation, available information suggests there is no mystery surrounding the woman’s identity.